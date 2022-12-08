Rep. Vicky Hartzler tears up asking Congress to vote against marriage equality protections

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage with bipartisan support. The bill passed in the Senate last week.

Missouri Democrats Emanuel Cleaver and Cori Bush voted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act, as did Missouri Republican Ann Wagner.

Four Republicans from Missouri voted against the bill: Jason Smith, Sam Graves, Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler got choked up as she took the stand to ask her colleagues to vote “no” on marriage protections.

“Protect religious liberty, protect people of faith and protect Americans who believe in the true meaning of marriage,” Hartzler said. “I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill.”

Hartzler was one of the leaders of the move to ban gay marriage in Missouri back in 2004.

