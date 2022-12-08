ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Rep. Vicky Hartzler tears up asking Congress to vote against marriage equality protections

KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage with bipartisan support. The bill passed in the Senate last week.

Missouri Democrats Emanuel Cleaver and Cori Bush voted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act, as did Missouri Republican Ann Wagner.

Four Republicans from Missouri voted against the bill: Jason Smith, Sam Graves, Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler got choked up as she took the stand to ask her colleagues to vote “no” on marriage protections.

“Protect religious liberty, protect people of faith and protect Americans who believe in the true meaning of marriage,”  Hartzler said. “I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill.”

Hartzler was one of the leaders of the move to ban gay marriage in Missouri back in 2004.

Comments / 79

Terri Miller
4d ago

Missouri doesn’t have a chance with Hartzler, Long, Hawley and Jones, etc. the fake drama is nauseating. Love is love Vicki, and your religion doesn’t belong in politics period! Let us know what you’re doing for the people in Missouri? Not just you thinking that YOUR religion has a spot in the government. Wrong!

Reply(12)
46
Theresa Howard
4d ago

I didn’t vote for her for a specific reason. Because she cannot handle the job. And I guess she doesn’t realize just how many gay communities are in the state of Missouri. And if a man wants to marry a man, if a woman wants to marry a woman. It is their business and nobody else’s. If it’s not particularly directed towards you, it’s none of your business.!

Reply
20
boldandfaith
4d ago

Example of politics power at the WEAKEST TIME WHEN THEY HAVE NOTHING IN MOVING FORWARD, however attacking what was already happening. Republicans attack on the American People and the Government. In six years the republicans have done nothing but attacking. McCarthy attacking the government and the President of the United States, over the recovery of OUR NATIONAL SECURITY. VOTING REPUBLICANS WAS A VOTE AGAINST AND NOT FOR THE GOOD OF THE PEOPLE! Hawley’s actions against the government and his ways to undermine humanity and the Americans values! Under article 3&14 of the constitution republicans should be removed.

Reply(4)
26
Community Policy