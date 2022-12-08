Read full article on original website
Related
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Pennsylvania Doctor Convicted For Prescribing Drugs Such As Fentanyl, Resulting In Death
SCRANTON, PA – Dr. Martin Evers, 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to the Department of Justice. Evers
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Man charged with assault on police officer
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is in custody after allegedly striking an officer in the head. According to Pocono Mountain Regional police, on December 10, just before 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard for a reported drug overdose. Police say they were told, 22-year-old, […]
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
WOLF
Man arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer
COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
WOLF
Man stabbed in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — An unidentified man is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center Danville after being stabbed in the lower back early Saturday morning in one Columbia County community. It happened at the intersection of East 6th and Catherine streets in Bloomsburg around 4:20 a.m. The victim told police...
WOLF
Man arrested on arson charges for a Scranton fire
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested Daniel Saenz who is now facing felony arson charges. Saenz is accused of placing two incendiary time-delay devices inside a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue back on September 9th where his ex-girlfriend lived. We're told officials at the...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem. Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.
WOLF
Three dead following Covington Twp. fire
COVINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three people died as a result of a fire in Lackawanna County on Monday. Crews were called to the scene of a working house fire with possible entrapment around 5 PM on Monday. According to the Covington Independent Fire Company, an initial search...
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they charged two people with drug possession and driving under the influence of drugs. Troopers said two people, a 48-year-old female from Lake Ariel and a 51-year-old man from Greenly, were pulled over on the Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township. Investigators said they located cocaine, methamphetamine, […]
WOLF
Scranton Fire Dept. gets new vehicle
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Fire Department is getting a new vehicle to help them respond to emergencies. They made the announcement at their Wyoming Avenue headquarters on Monday afternoon. The new vehicle will replace a 2009 KME Rescue that has served the City for the...
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
WOLF
Salute to First Responders: Fire Department providing service to others for assistance
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — FOX56 continues to highlight the men and women who go above and beyond in public safety with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders." This month, FOX56’S Taylor Whartnaby checked in with the Hanover Township Fire Department who have been going above and...
Phillipsburg Man, 44, Arrested For Selling Heroin, Crack-Cocaine: Prosecutor
A 44-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested for selling heroin, crack-cocaine, and other drugs, authorities announced Thursday. Paul Smith III was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of distributing heroin, and obstruction, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man who admitted to drug trafficking sentenced
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses has learned his sentence. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Jackson-Flowers pleaded guilty to...
Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
californiaexaminer.net
Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses
Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Comments / 0