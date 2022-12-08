ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with assault on police officer

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is in custody after allegedly striking an officer in the head. According to Pocono Mountain Regional police, on December 10, just before 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard for a reported drug overdose. Police say they were told, 22-year-old, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer

COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."
POCONO SUMMIT, PA
WOLF

Man stabbed in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — An unidentified man is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center Danville after being stabbed in the lower back early Saturday morning in one Columbia County community. It happened at the intersection of East 6th and Catherine streets in Bloomsburg around 4:20 a.m. The victim told police...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Man arrested on arson charges for a Scranton fire

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested Daniel Saenz who is now facing felony arson charges. Saenz is accused of placing two incendiary time-delay devices inside a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue back on September 9th where his ex-girlfriend lived. We're told officials at the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Three dead following Covington Twp. fire

COVINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three people died as a result of a fire in Lackawanna County on Monday. Crews were called to the scene of a working house fire with possible entrapment around 5 PM on Monday. According to the Covington Independent Fire Company, an initial search...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they charged two people with drug possession and driving under the influence of drugs. Troopers said two people, a 48-year-old female from Lake Ariel and a 51-year-old man from Greenly, were pulled over on the Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township. Investigators said they located cocaine, methamphetamine, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton Fire Dept. gets new vehicle

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Fire Department is getting a new vehicle to help them respond to emergencies. They made the announcement at their Wyoming Avenue headquarters on Monday afternoon. The new vehicle will replace a 2009 KME Rescue that has served the City for the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Phillipsburg Man, 44, Arrested For Selling Heroin, Crack-Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested for selling heroin, crack-cocaine, and other drugs, authorities announced Thursday. Paul Smith III was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of distributing heroin, and obstruction, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man who admitted to drug trafficking sentenced

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses has learned his sentence. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Jackson-Flowers pleaded guilty to...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses

Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
POTTSVILLE, PA

