ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Longtime KSU dining room attendant dishes up meals and philosophy

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1b98_0jcGjHvg00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Inside The Commons Dining Hall on the campus of Kennesaw State University, it wouldn’t be the lunch hour without James Hughes.

“They treat me like I’m the boss here. But I’m not the boss.” James said.

Boss isn’t a big enough word. James “is” this building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He does very well at loving and serving others. And it shows,” KSU student Natalie Roberts said.

He’s affectionately known as Mr. James, a longtime dining room attendant who does much more than cook, clean, and serve.

“Joy. He brings joy to people’s lives. We could not be who we are without him,” Associate Director of Residential Dining Chris Wood said.

He’s the type who is willing to share his story. He grew up in 14 different foster homes. As a result, he can connect with students like no other.

“He will take the time to talk to you. To ask you how you are. I don’t know if people realize, but that touches people,” KSU student Zae Brewer said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

But the time has come to take a well-deserved break. Mr. James is retiring. Students say the lunch hour won’t be the same without him. They went to this school to learn. And they did, from the man in the cafeteria.

“Be kind to people. What you put out in life is what you get back in life,” Mr. James said.

Students also know Mr. James as Mr. James Right because they say he’s always right.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5S5A_0jcGjHvg00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers

ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta

9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis

Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Customers describe ‘nightmare’ problems after Carvana purchase

ATLANTA — Carvana markets itself as an easy way to buy a car. But some customers said they ended up instead with major headaches. Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray learned Carvana faces multiple class-action lawsuits. Metro customers told Gray buying a car was easy but getting vehicle titles from the company left some in a legal and financial mess.
ATLANTA, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 61

Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
BRISTOL, CT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
213K+
Followers
147K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy