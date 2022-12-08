Longtime KSU dining room attendant dishes up meals and philosophy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Inside The Commons Dining Hall on the campus of Kennesaw State University, it wouldn’t be the lunch hour without James Hughes.

“They treat me like I’m the boss here. But I’m not the boss.” James said.

Boss isn’t a big enough word. James “is” this building.

“He does very well at loving and serving others. And it shows,” KSU student Natalie Roberts said.

He’s affectionately known as Mr. James, a longtime dining room attendant who does much more than cook, clean, and serve.

“Joy. He brings joy to people’s lives. We could not be who we are without him,” Associate Director of Residential Dining Chris Wood said.

He’s the type who is willing to share his story. He grew up in 14 different foster homes. As a result, he can connect with students like no other.

“He will take the time to talk to you. To ask you how you are. I don’t know if people realize, but that touches people,” KSU student Zae Brewer said.

But the time has come to take a well-deserved break. Mr. James is retiring. Students say the lunch hour won’t be the same without him. They went to this school to learn. And they did, from the man in the cafeteria.

“Be kind to people. What you put out in life is what you get back in life,” Mr. James said.

Students also know Mr. James as Mr. James Right because they say he’s always right.

