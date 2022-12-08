ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters delivers first message to Boilermaker nation following hiring as new head coach

Ryan Walters can’t wait to get to West Lafayette and begin his tenure as Purdue’s next HC. He left a message for Purdue fans on Twitter. Walters is taking over for Jeff Brohm, who left to fill the Louisville head coaching vacancy after Scott Satterfield went to Cincinnati. Brohm played QB for Louisville in college and was an assistant coach in the early 2000s.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters hiring: 5 things to know about Purdue's new head coach

Ryan Walters has been officially hired as the next head football coach at Purdue. Walters joins the Boilermakers after two seasons in the B1G on Bret Bielema’s coaching staff at Illinois. Now, Walters will try to build on the success that Jeff Brohm achieved before departing for Louisville. With...
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema, Josh Whitman wish Ryan Walters well with move to Purdue

Bret Bielema has a new opening on his coach staff at Illinois. On Tuesday, DC Ryan Walters was officially announced as the next head coach at Purdue. While the loss stings for Illinois to lose such a prominent piece of the staff, Bielema is happy to see Walters rewarded for his work. The head coach of the Illini also admitted he saw Walters getting a head coaching opportunity coming before long.
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of B1G hoops players earn weekly conference honors

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel are B1G’s Players of the Week. Edey Averaged 17.0 points on .636 shooting, 17.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots as Purdue got wins over Nebraska and Hofstra last week. Because of Houston’s loss Saturday to Alabama, the Boilermakers are now the No. 1 team in the nation, and a lot of the credit goes to Edey.
