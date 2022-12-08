Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters delivers first message to Boilermaker nation following hiring as new head coach
Ryan Walters can’t wait to get to West Lafayette and begin his tenure as Purdue’s next HC. He left a message for Purdue fans on Twitter. Walters is taking over for Jeff Brohm, who left to fill the Louisville head coaching vacancy after Scott Satterfield went to Cincinnati. Brohm played QB for Louisville in college and was an assistant coach in the early 2000s.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters hiring: 5 things to know about Purdue's new head coach
Ryan Walters has been officially hired as the next head football coach at Purdue. Walters joins the Boilermakers after two seasons in the B1G on Bret Bielema’s coaching staff at Illinois. Now, Walters will try to build on the success that Jeff Brohm achieved before departing for Louisville. With...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Josh Whitman wish Ryan Walters well with move to Purdue
Bret Bielema has a new opening on his coach staff at Illinois. On Tuesday, DC Ryan Walters was officially announced as the next head coach at Purdue. While the loss stings for Illinois to lose such a prominent piece of the staff, Bielema is happy to see Walters rewarded for his work. The head coach of the Illini also admitted he saw Walters getting a head coaching opportunity coming before long.
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of B1G hoops players earn weekly conference honors
Purdue’s Zach Edey and Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel are B1G’s Players of the Week. Edey Averaged 17.0 points on .636 shooting, 17.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots as Purdue got wins over Nebraska and Hofstra last week. Because of Houston’s loss Saturday to Alabama, the Boilermakers are now the No. 1 team in the nation, and a lot of the credit goes to Edey.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter reveals key difference for Nebraska basketball during 2022-23 season
Matt Painter’s Purdue squad escaped Lincoln unscathed Saturday night. However, it was far from a comfortable trip. Nebraska and Purdue wound up heading to overtime with the Boilermakers never able to pull away on the road. When it was all said and done, Purdue narrowly avoided the loss with a 65-62 final score.
saturdaytradition.com
College basketball rankings: Purdue climbs to top spot on latest AP Poll
The college basketball rankings are getting updated with a new AP Top 25 released Monday as we embark on another week of college basketball. At the top, Purdue climbs into the No. 1 spot with a 10-0 record. The rest of the top five was rounded out by Virginia, UConn,...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Comments / 0