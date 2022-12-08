Bret Bielema has a new opening on his coach staff at Illinois. On Tuesday, DC Ryan Walters was officially announced as the next head coach at Purdue. While the loss stings for Illinois to lose such a prominent piece of the staff, Bielema is happy to see Walters rewarded for his work. The head coach of the Illini also admitted he saw Walters getting a head coaching opportunity coming before long.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO