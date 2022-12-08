ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Woodward High School hosts Oak Harbor students in cultural exchange

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOjB2_0jcGiac000

Toledo high school students hosted their countryside counterparts Wednesday to build upon a connection struck when their athletes met on a football field this fall.

“I am here to build relationships between two different cultures that normally wouldn't be connected with one another,” Keston Walleman, an Oak Harbor High senior, said.

Young Walleman was one of 50 students, half of whom came from Woodward High School and the other half from Oak Harbor High School, who met at Woodward High as part of a new student exchange program.

Woodward was blanked 48-0 by Oak Harbor on Sept. 9 in Ohio football action.

The 17-year-old class president said he enjoys meeting new people, learning about them, and understanding what a life different from his is, adding that he also likes to play card, board, and video games with friends and family and plans to become a medical doctor.

At the event’s outset, Jack Renz, Woodward High School principal, called on the students to engage, be themselves, and be honest.

“Speak your opinions and speak your minds... Be yourselves, talk about your likes and dislikes, and enjoy your company,” Mr. Renz said, adding that the beauty of the Thursday event was that such exchange events usually happen after some unpleasant incident between students occurs, which, he noted, wasn’t the case this time.

TaMya Crawford, 16, a Woodward High junior, said being herself and sincere was exactly what she was aiming for.

“Generally, not a shy person,” Miss Crawford said she sometimes can be shy with others, especially with people with backgrounds much different from hers.

“I tend to not open up to people, but overall, I am a good listener,” she said, adding that she felt she did “open up” to others Thursday, including both Oak Harbor students and her own classmates.

London Moses, a 17-year-old Woodward High sophomore, said she is the same way, only worse, and that she participated to try and become more social.

“What I like about this group of people is they're nice, but I'm [still] nervous because I am a shy person,” Miss Moses said. “...I hate doing this… but I am going to get through with this.”

The students started the five-hour event by pairing up to introduce themselves to each other and then filled up a questionnaire on behalf of their partner, answering questions about their grades, family, extra-curricular activities, and their favorite and least favorite things to do.

They then took a tour of the school for visitors to familiarize with Woodward High’s advanced placement courses, honors courses, and advanced placement courses.

“A lot of times they think that because we are an inner-city school those opportunities might not be afforded to us… so we are going to show them so that they understand that those services and those classes are identical with theirs,” Mr. Renz said.

Guy Parmigian, superintendent for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools and Romules Durant, chief executive officer and superintendent for Toledo Public Schools, also participated in the five-hour event.

Mr. Durant said in his address that the event “was all about networking …and social IQ.”

“It’s about … expanding your resources, understanding, getting along, and — more importantly — embracing those that you come across… and opening ourselves up to embrace others from different communities … because their resources will ultimately become your resource and will drive your success,” he said

The next exchange meeting is expected to happen at Oak Harbor High in the spring, event organizers said, adding that they anticipate that other area schools will join the initiative in the near future.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital

One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon inducts newest Athletic Hall of Fame class

The 10th class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized Saturday night before the varsity boys basketball game with Napoleon. The inductees were, front row from left: Justine Johnston (class of 2005), Lynelle Nofziger (teacher/coach since 1993). Back row: Doug Rupp (class of 1981), Dave Sauber (class of 1988).
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given

A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy