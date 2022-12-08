Woodward High School hosts Oak Harbor students in cultural exchange

Toledo high school students hosted their countryside counterparts Wednesday to build upon a connection struck when their athletes met on a football field this fall.

“I am here to build relationships between two different cultures that normally wouldn't be connected with one another,” Keston Walleman, an Oak Harbor High senior, said.

Young Walleman was one of 50 students, half of whom came from Woodward High School and the other half from Oak Harbor High School, who met at Woodward High as part of a new student exchange program.

Woodward was blanked 48-0 by Oak Harbor on Sept. 9 in Ohio football action.

The 17-year-old class president said he enjoys meeting new people, learning about them, and understanding what a life different from his is, adding that he also likes to play card, board, and video games with friends and family and plans to become a medical doctor.

At the event’s outset, Jack Renz, Woodward High School principal, called on the students to engage, be themselves, and be honest.

“Speak your opinions and speak your minds... Be yourselves, talk about your likes and dislikes, and enjoy your company,” Mr. Renz said, adding that the beauty of the Thursday event was that such exchange events usually happen after some unpleasant incident between students occurs, which, he noted, wasn’t the case this time.

TaMya Crawford, 16, a Woodward High junior, said being herself and sincere was exactly what she was aiming for.

“Generally, not a shy person,” Miss Crawford said she sometimes can be shy with others, especially with people with backgrounds much different from hers.

“I tend to not open up to people, but overall, I am a good listener,” she said, adding that she felt she did “open up” to others Thursday, including both Oak Harbor students and her own classmates.

London Moses, a 17-year-old Woodward High sophomore, said she is the same way, only worse, and that she participated to try and become more social.

“What I like about this group of people is they're nice, but I'm [still] nervous because I am a shy person,” Miss Moses said. “...I hate doing this… but I am going to get through with this.”

The students started the five-hour event by pairing up to introduce themselves to each other and then filled up a questionnaire on behalf of their partner, answering questions about their grades, family, extra-curricular activities, and their favorite and least favorite things to do.

They then took a tour of the school for visitors to familiarize with Woodward High’s advanced placement courses, honors courses, and advanced placement courses.

“A lot of times they think that because we are an inner-city school those opportunities might not be afforded to us… so we are going to show them so that they understand that those services and those classes are identical with theirs,” Mr. Renz said.

Guy Parmigian, superintendent for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools and Romules Durant, chief executive officer and superintendent for Toledo Public Schools, also participated in the five-hour event.

Mr. Durant said in his address that the event “was all about networking …and social IQ.”

“It’s about … expanding your resources, understanding, getting along, and — more importantly — embracing those that you come across… and opening ourselves up to embrace others from different communities … because their resources will ultimately become your resource and will drive your success,” he said

The next exchange meeting is expected to happen at Oak Harbor High in the spring, event organizers said, adding that they anticipate that other area schools will join the initiative in the near future.