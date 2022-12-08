Read full article on original website
Mid-Plains United Way House Wars Rescheduled
Per a release from the North Platte Area Chamber and Development, the Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful’s “House Wars” contest has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, December 13th. See more from the chamber email below!. Due to the impending weather, House...
Tourism Advisory Council to Gift Businesses
North Platte, Nebraska, December 2022) – With the holiday season upon us, the Tourism Advisory. Council (TAC) of North Platte has decided to continue our tradition of gifting two employees of a tourism. driven business a basket of goodies to help them put together their holiday feasts! Each business...
NPPS Rescheduling Tuesday’s Mobile Food Pantry
North Platte Public Schools is rescheduling Tuesday’s Mobile Food Pantry due to the projected inclement weather. The rescheduled date is now Tuesday, December 20th. Full information about the pantry is below.
Dunham’s to Host Grand Opening Friday
Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its North Platte store on Friday, December 16. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities to our Grand Opening weekend. The new store, located at 1001 S. Dewey Street, will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NPPD Focusing on Impaired Driving During Holiday Season
This holiday season, from December 16th through January 1st, 2023, the North Platte Police Department will be partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to share the message about the dangers of Drunk Driving. NHTSA and the North Platte Police Department want all drivers to remember the lifesaving message to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Additional North Platte Police Officers will be patrolling city roadways with their primary focus being the apprehension of impaired drivers.
