Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its North Platte store on Friday, December 16. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities to our Grand Opening weekend. The new store, located at 1001 S. Dewey Street, will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO