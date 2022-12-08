ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Ohio ICE deportation officer allegedly sexually assaulted immigrants

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A 51-year-old former ICE deportation officer was recently indicted after allegedly sexually assaulting immigrants.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, it is alleged that Andrew Golobic "sexually assaulted at least two females under his supervision in the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Alternatives to Deportation (ATD) program."

The Alternatives to Deportation program reportedly allows asylum seekers and immigrants who are considered low risk to public safety to live in their communities while their cases are pending.

The Attorney’s Office said Golobic worked as an ICE deportation officer from 2006 to 2020 and was assigned to the ATD program from 2015 to 2020. He was reportedly stationed in Blue Ash, Ohio.

As part of his job, Golobic was tasked with supervising immigrants with vulnerable backgrounds, some of whom fled violence, exploitation, and sexual assault.

According to the Attorney’s Office, "The defendant was given discretion over the degree of freedom and movement afforded to participants under his supervision."

Golobic was reportedly allowed to decide the type of supervision, frequency of reporting, "as well as the authority to recommend that ATD participants who violated conditions of the program be detained or deported."

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Attorney’s Office said Golobic was indicted on seven counts, including sex trafficking by means of force, fraud, or coercion, depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under color of law, tampering with witnesses, and obstructing a federal investigation.

He was reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the Attorney’s Office, Golobic faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.

