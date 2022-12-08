Read full article on original website
Man arrested for drunk driving wreck that killed 2
ODESSA, Texas — A man is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter for a drunk driving accident that left two people dead. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Saturday around 1:15 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash. Investigation revealed that Jose A. Ramirez,...
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021. According to original information from Odessa Police...
Permian High freshman arrested for threatening violence against another student
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for threatening violence against another student. The boy told the other student he would "have his brother come and shoot him." He now faces the class A misdemeanor charge of threat or...
Big Spring police investigate shooting incident
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 10 at 9:10 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Chanute regarding two gunshot victims. Once they arrived, they found a male and a female lying on the ground. They were both immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Wilson & Young student arrested for making school threat
ODESSA, Texas — A Wilson & Young Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making a school threat. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the 13-year-old boy threatened to get a gun and “shoot up the school.”. He was arrested for the class A misdemeanor charge of...
4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
15-year-old dead after crash in Ector County
GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9. The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood...
Former Legacy student arrested after stealing car from school
MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school. Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. According to documents...
Tenants at HomeTowne Studios Inn react to deadly stabbing
MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning. Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28,...
Commissioners pass proclamation making Midland Co. a safe place for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas — In a 4-1 vote Monday morning, Midland County Commissioners approved an action item to proclaim Midland County a safe place for the unborn. "I think it was important to acknowledge what the state of Texas has already said, and that is, we’re not in favor of abortion," said Judge Terry Johnson. "And I think our founding fathers said it best when they said that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness was everybody’s inalienable rights, so we just want to again reaffirm what’s already in a constitution and what our governor and the great state of Texas has deemed appropriate."
Affidavit: 11-month-old who died showed signs of 'extreme malnourishment'
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — An affidavit of arrest for Dylan Oneal reveals new details in the death of his 11-month-old son. Oneal was arrested on Dec. 6 after the Midland County Sheriff's Office was called to Midland Memorial Hospital Monday about an unresponsive child. He was identified as the child's biological father.
Odessa woman who operated tax preparation service pleads guilty to $7.9M in tax fraud
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman has plead guilty in federal court to $7.9 million in tax fraud. Rita Elia Sanchez, 45, owned and operated an income tax preparation business called "Rita's Tax Service" from her own home. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Sanchez...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
Odessa Police report rise in kidnapping ransom scam
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about an increase in kidnapping ransom scams. This warning comes after OPD says it responded to two different banks on Tuesday in reference to a potential robbery. Both calls however turned out to be multiple people falling for this scam.
Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry". "Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.
Midland Police investigates deadly single-vehicle crash
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from this morning at 6:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Hwy 191. The vehicle was eastbound on Hwy 191 in the inside lane when it entered a side skid, crossed the outside lane into the center median and rolled over.
No injuries reported after MISD bus crash
MIDLAND, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday crash involving a Midland ISD school bus with four students on board, according to a district spokesperson. Viewers said the crash happened at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. At this time, what caused the incident has...
ECISD superintendent elected vice chairman of SBEC
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification. The SBEC oversees the preparation, certification and standards of conduct of teachers in Texas public schools. Muri was initially appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022.
Cats, dogs adopted ahead of the holidays
MIDLAND, Texas — Cats and dogs alike were adopted today and many more came out to support Fix West Texas and their efforts to save, nurture and spread love to animals all throughout the Permian Basin. There was also an opportunity to take photos with The Grinch, with donations...
MPD asking for help locating suspects in 17-year-old's death
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are asking for the public's help locating suspects involved in a deadly shooting. On Nov. 30, police responded to reports of a shooting near the ReNew Andrews apartments on Midland Drive. A 17-year-old who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds later died. Investigators believe there...
