Ville Platte, LA

Investigation leads to arrest of Ville Platte man, found with drugs and guns

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMC17_0jcGhgs900

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs and firearms in his home, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

James Alexander Garlow Sr., 47, of Ville Platte faces the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (over 116 grams)
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (over 295 grams)
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
  • Possession of CDS in presence of a minor
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Money derived from drug proceeds
Woman holds Elton man at gunpoint after he broke into her car

EPSO, the Allen Parish Sheriff Departments Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole executed a search warrant at a home located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte that had been under investigation, according to EPSO.

Agents entered the home and a different building on the property and detained three people, EPSO said.

During a search of the home, agents found crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, several handguns and U.S. currency, EPSO said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWZ65_0jcGhgs900
Courtesy of EPSO

According to EPSO, several vehicles including four-wheelers and a golf cart were confiscated as well.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

