Tanger Outlets extends hours for holiday shopping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tanger Outlets Charleston is giving Lowcountry shoppers extra time to pick up gifts ahead of the holidays.

The outlet mall located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd in North Charleston will be open for special hours in the days leading up to Christmas:

Saturday, Dec. 17 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 ​ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​ Friday, Dec. 23 ​ ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 ​ ​ 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 ​ CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

While shoppers are checking off last-minute items, they can also go on an “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt. Through Dec. 24, shoppers can pick up booklets from Suite 768 containing clues that guide shoppers around the center in search of hidden elves. Once all the elves have been discovered, shoppers can return the completed booklet to shopper services to enter a gift card raffle.

For more information on holiday happenings at Tanger Outlets, click here .

