ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Tanger Outlets extends hours for holiday shopping

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U31I8_0jcGhV7200

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tanger Outlets Charleston is giving Lowcountry shoppers extra time to pick up gifts ahead of the holidays.

The outlet mall located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd in North Charleston will be open for special hours in the days leading up to Christmas:

  • Saturday, Dec. 17 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 18 ​ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 22 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • ​ Friday, Dec. 23 ​ ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 ​ ​ 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day, Dec. 25 ​ CLOSED
  • Monday, Dec. 26 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

While shoppers are checking off last-minute items, they can also go on an “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt. Through Dec. 24, shoppers can pick up booklets from Suite 768 containing clues that guide shoppers around the center in search of hidden elves. Once all the elves have been discovered, shoppers can return the completed booklet to shopper services to enter a gift card raffle.

For more information on holiday happenings at Tanger Outlets, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
SUMMERTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How you can donate to Lowcountry families in need this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Local nonprofit Neighbors Together is collecting donations ahead of their annual holiday giveaway event this weekend. Over 800 neighbors are registered to receive gifts at the “Christmas Together” event — from coats and board games, to gift cards and food — but they’re still looking to collect more donations. “As […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FodorsTravel

Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer

No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley Library to close Saturday for renovations

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Library will close on December 17 at 5 p.m. for renovations.  Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum in 2014 to update the existing Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) and build five new libraries.  The West Ashley Library will undergo interior renovations in 2023. Updates to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

UK-based garbage vehicle manufacturer to expand in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading manufacturer of garbage collection vehicles announced Tuesday a multimillion-dollar expansion in Dorchester County. Dennis Eagle, Inc., headquartered in the United Kingdom, will invest $2.1 million to expand its existing facility and create 49 new jobs. “The company’s vehicles specialize in improving driver, passenger, and pedestrian safety through low-entry […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lincolnville to host first Christmas parade in over 2 decades

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A small Lowcountry town is having its first Christmas parade in 25 years. The Town of Lincolnville is hosting the Christmas on the Avenue Parade on Saturday. The parade will feature food trucks, live entertainment and a Christmas tree lighting. Organizers say the parade viewing is...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Charleston Police host movie night in Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host a movie night in the park Saturday night. According to CPD, the department will show Disney’s Onward Saturday night in Hampton Park. The movie viewing is open to the public and free to attend. There...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crashes snarl Tuesday morning commute in Charleston area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute. The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive. While police did not provide […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two of the three lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street have reopened following a Tuesday morning incident. Police tweeted that westbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour later, the closure was down to just one...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy