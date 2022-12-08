Read full article on original website
Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote
Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
Boyd Named Loudoun Transportation, Infrastructure Director
Nancy Boyd has been named Loudoun County’s new director of Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure. She has been serving as acting director since May, after former director Joe Kroboth was promoted to assistant county administrator. “Ms. Boyd has played a key role in a number of transportation initiatives...
Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations
Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Marteney Installed as DAAR President
The Dulles Area Association of Realtors installed its 2023 president and board of directors during its annual holiday party last week at Belmont Country Club. Allan Marteney takes over as the 60th president of the association that serves more than 1,300 Realtors in Loudoun County. Marteney is an agent with Fathom Realty and has been an active DAAR member since 2000. Marteney served on the DAAR staff 2008 to 2015.
Purcellville Mayor and Council Members Take Oaths
Purcellville Mayor-elect Stanley Milan and council members-elect Mary Bennett, Carol Luke and Erin Rayner took their oaths of office at a swearing in ceremony Monday night. Chief Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court Laura Boudreaux administered the oaths. Mayor Kwasi Fraser, whose term ends Dec. 31, ceremoniously passed the gavel...
After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals
After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
Parkland Father to Mark 20th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting in Sterling
Fred Guttenberg, who has become an activist against gun violence since his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in 2018, will speak at the Northern Virginia Baha’i Center on Wednesday. The Dec. 14 event will mark the 10th...
Suspect Arrested in Leesburg 7-Eleven Robbery
The Leesburg Police Department credits tips from the public in yesterday’s arrest of the suspect in the Dec. 3 robbery at the Dry Mill Road 7-Eleven store. According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 3, police received a report that a man had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as merchandise and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the encounter.
Photos: Leesburg's Holiday Parade
Leesburg's Holiday and Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 once again ushered Santa down King Street from Ida Lee Park through the historic downtown. Families packed the street to see the floats, fire trucks, animals, lights, music and more for the annual parade.
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Sterling
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning in Sterling. The crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Dec.12 in the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue. According to the preliminary report, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling on that road when he struck two parked vehicles. The driver, Jason A. Recinos-Funes, 25, of Sterling, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
