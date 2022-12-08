Higgins announces federal actions to protect WNY workers from pension cuts

Congressman Brian Higgins announced Thursday federal actions that will prevent pension cuts to 295 local workers from 8 different Western New York companies.

The action comes from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which was provided through the American Rescue Plan.

1,200 New Yorkers and over 350,000 workers nationwide in the Central States Pension Fund will benefit from the action.

"These are people who worked hard, paid into retirement, and were left with the reality of losing it all. This changes everything. It provides the relief, stability, and security they earned and deserve," Higgins said.

The workers who will benefit from the action were originally facing a 60 percent decrease in retirement earnings.