wvpublic.org
Improving Broadband Accuracy In The Mountain State
Community members and state officials met with the West Virginia Broadband office and U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to discuss new broadband coverage maps from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Participants were shown how to check their area’s coverage, and if it is incorrect, how to challenge...
wvpublic.org
Changes Coming To DHHR Following Crouch's Retirement
After nearly six years as its Secretary, Bill Crouch will retire from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at the end of the year. Senate President Craig Blair said more changes are coming this session. Blair wished Crouch well in his retirement, but said more changes are...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Among National Leaders In Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships go back to medieval times. Think of the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker. Why was Benjamin Franklin such a great writer, publisher and thinker? He began as a print shop apprentice at age 10. More than half of all European high school students are in active apprenticeships.
wvpublic.org
DHHR Sec. Crouch Retiring: Justice Announces New Leadership Team
This is a developing story and will be updated. Gov. Jim Justice announced in a livestream Monday morning that Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch will retire effective Dec. 31, 2022. Justice said Crouch has held the position for almost six years. “It’s a position that came...
wvpublic.org
Addressing The Mountain State's School Bus Shortage On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. As Education Reporter Chris Schulz reports, the problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. West Virginia Morning is a production of...
wvpublic.org
Bus Driver Shortage Persists Statewide
West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
wvpublic.org
New Christmas Book Looks At All 55 W.Va. Counties
The holidays always bring out a wealth of new Christmas books. Among those hoping to find a place under the tree and on your shelf this year is “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” Written for children or just fans of all things West Virginia, it celebrates the state county by county.
