Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’

The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a “list” after last month’s election—a comment that the city attorney’s office has characterized as a political threat.

Commissioners voted unanimously to censure Commissioner Keyona Montgomery, who made the comment in a Facebook discussion before the Nov. 8 election when discussing the mayoral election.

Censure was one of three options the commission was considering , which included asking Montgomery to resign or referring the matter to the City Council to have her removed from the commission.

Montgomery apologized to the commission Wednesday for the “drama and strife” she brought upon her colleagues and said she didn’t meet the moment with the “best choice of words.” She also said that her comments were made in response to disparaging and discriminatory remarks being made about Black people.

“These kinds of remarks became very hard to receive as a Black woman, a young Black woman,” Montgomery said.

When interviewed by the Post last month, Montgomery chalked up her comments to election season drama and said she was being facetious .

Wednesday was the first time she referenced others’ remarks about race as the reason for her own comments, and it’s unclear which specific discriminatory remarks she could be referring to.

A review of the comment thread in question shows Montgomery, members of the community and at least two other city commissioners discussing the upcoming election with some calling for support for mayoral candidate Councilmember Suzie Price, as well as for non-establishment City Council candidates.

Montgomery, a self-professed supporter of Mayor-elect Rex Richardson, responded within the thread saying some people had “MAGA energy” and made the comment that ultimately led the city attorney to weigh in via letter in early November.

“See you post Election Day in my post when Rex wins,” Montgomery wrote. “Keep your comments chill bc I’ve heard that you folks are going on a list. Xoxo”

The only apparent mention of race in the thread occurred when Alyssa Gutierrez, the commission’s chair—who was also a supporter of Richardson’s—said to one commenter, “The fact that you have a problem with labor unions helping to elect people who will fight for working families tells me you are likely anti-worker and likely racist and/or classist.”

A separate complaint was filed with the city against Gutierrez on Wednesday morning for that comment, but the commission was unable to address that complaint because of open meeting laws that require advance noticed of things that will be discussed at public meetings.

The Equity and Human Relations Commission aims to promote and encourage positive human relations among community members and to develop programs for the reduction of tension, conflict or violence that might arise from intolerance, prejudice or discrimination, according to the city’s municipal code.

Commissioners are considered city employees and are required to sign a written pledge promising to be civil and courteous when interacting with others.

Members of the public differed in their views on how to respond to Montgomery’s comments, with some saying her pattern of conduct in social media forums was unbecoming of a city commissioner and demanding she be removed from the body, and others claiming she was being targeted for her race.

Carlos Ovalle, who filed the complaint against Montgomery, said that community members should have the right to be express their opinions on local politics without fear of intimidation and that now is a time to encourage civic participation, not discourage it.

“It indicates a lack of judgment and Commissioner Montgomery shouldn’t be on any commission,” Ovalle said of her comments.

Others called for a restorative justice process for Montgomery that would both allow her to learn from her actions but remain on the commission, instead of “publicly hanging her” to make an example out of her.

“Please look at the race of those saying ‘hang her’,” said James Marks.

While commission members agreed that her conduct was unprofessional, they opted to vote for a censure instead of recommending the City Council remove her from the commission or asking her to resign. Some cited her age—28—and newness to the commission in their support of the censure vote and giving Montgomery a second chance.

“This was a mistake,” said Commissioner Eduardo Lara. “There’s room for growth. A lot of older folks in this space are more seasoned and can help guide and mentor because we need young people to come into this work and move forward.”

