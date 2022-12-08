ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee center Tamari Key to miss rest of season due to blood clots in her lungs

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of the season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper revealed Thursday.

Key missed the team's Dec. 6 game against Chattanooga for medical reasons. It was the first time Key missed a game since she's been at Tennessee. At the time, Harper said she would provide an updated on Key when possible.

Key is expected to make a full recovery, but will not play the rest of the college basketball season while she heals and recovers. She will "continue to receive care" from the University of Tennessee medical center and team physicians.

Harper said she was glad the condition was caught, and said Key's situation is "bigger than basketball," per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Harper's statement read:

"My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength. This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond."

Harper also sent encouragement to Key on Twitter.

In 9 games, Key is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Key released a statement on Instagram thanking Tennessee fans for their support. She expressed disappointment in missing the rest of the season, and said she's looking forward to watching the team as "we continue to chase our goals."

