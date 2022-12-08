Read full article on original website
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: WHY the Win Matters More than Most
From ice level at PPG Paints Arena, PHN Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski broke down the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars and why it mattered more than most. Evgeni Malkin was the Penguins’ hero. He and linemates Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker raced the length of the ice for Malkin’s game-winner with 34 seconds remaining.
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin ‘Lucky’ Goal, Aggressive Push to Win It
The Pittsburgh Penguins slogged through a low-event game for most of 60 minutes. The Dallas Stars scored in the first 19 seconds and Evgeni Malkin scored in the final 34 seconds for a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena. Space, chances, high-danger fun? No. A Jedi craves not these things.
Penguins Emerging: Whatever Game You Want to Play, They Can Beat You
The Pittsburgh Penguins won a playoff game Monday night. Against an opponent they’ve never faced in the postseason. (Not in its current iteration, anyway.) But make no mistake, the Penguins and Dallas offered up 60 minutes of playoff hockey in what became a 2-1 Penguins victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Fantastic Finish: Malkin Gets Game-Winner in Final Minute, 2-1
Tristan Jarry has accomplished a lot of things during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But 177 games into his NHL career, beating the Dallas Stars wasn’t on the list. Now, Jarry hadn’t had many opportunities and he actually had played awfully well when facing Dallas — he had a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in two appearances — defeating the Stars still was on his to-do list Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Dan’s Daily: Canadiens Made Offer for Boeser, Penguins Unbeatable
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won five in a row, and they handled the Buffalo Sabres twice in two nights by beating them on both ends of a back-to-back. The big story was the return of Kris Letang to the Penguins lineup just 12 days after a stroke. On the NHL trade front, the Montreal Canadiens have renewed their interest in Brock Boeser as a past offer was revealed. A pair of three-game suspensions were handed out, there’s a terse spat between the 2011 Bruins and 2011 Canucks over a Stanley Cup Story, and the viral video of the day is Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot nearly knocking out a teammate on the bench.
Penguins vs. Dallas Stars, Game 29: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Minnesota North Stars. A couple of years later, Minnesota abandoned the land of 10,000 lakes and moved to Dallas, but they’ll always have a place in the Penguins’ history. The Penguins (16-8-4) have won five straight and have points in 14 of their last 16 games (12-2-2). They host the Stars (16-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena Monday night.
Molinari: NHL Take Notice — Sidney Crosby for Hart Trophy
Stanley Cups are not won during the first two months of the regular season. Hart trophies aren’t won then, either. So no one should be frantically working out the details of a parade down the Boulevard of the Allies just because the Pittsburgh Penguins have won five games in a row and are 12-2-2 in their past 16.
Penguins Wrap: A Week With All Kinds of Comebacks
The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t always at their best during the past week, but they were always good enough to win. They went 3-0, with a pair of victories against Buffalo and another against Columbus, and got their No. 1 defenseman back less than two weeks after he suffered the second stroke of his NHL career.
Penguins Locker Room: Letang Underwent Tests, Pens Get Big Boost
Kris Letang underwent tests and blood work to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday, but the Penguins received the figurative shot in the arm as they squashed the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Letang was the story in Pittsburgh and around the NHL as he re-entered...
Dan’s Daily: More Canucks on Trade Block, Malkin-Mania Runs Wild
I must confess the Hockey Now crew produced some fantastic content. I spent a couple of hours reading everything this morning and did so as a fan. So, here we go — It seems like rats off a sinking ship as another big-name Canucks player is headed for the NHL trade block or free agency. A loophole could allow the Montreal Canadiens to win both draft lotteries this summer. There are positives to the Flyers losing, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren gives a chill-inducing quote, and Evgeni Malkin propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to their sixth-straight win.
Updated: Jeff Petry Misses Skate, Out vs. Stars
The Pittsburgh Penguins held a nearly full morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The only player missing was defenseman Jeff Petry. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play Monday against the Dallas Stars. Petry left late during Saturday’s 3-1 win at home over the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist. He said after the game he was OK, but perhaps not.
Penguins Grades: Crosby Shines, Team Gives Resounding Answers in Win (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been bad in the second of back-to-backs. In six previous back-to-backs, the Penguins had only a win against the Central Division cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks (1-4-1) and generally looked fatigued. Against younger, presumably fresher legs on Saturday, the Penguins should have been in trouble against the emerging...
