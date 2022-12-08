Read full article on original website
Related
My Clallam County
Portland Loos are set to open in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles is pleased to announce the installation of three Portland Loo restroom facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The facilities will officially open on Monday, December 12th, and will provide residents and visitors with accessible public restrooms that remain open beyond standard operating hours.
MultiCare building new neighborhood emergency room in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — MultiCare is building a new emergency room in Bremerton slated to open in 2024. The new facility will fill a "critical need" for more emergency medical services in Kitsap County, according to President of MultiCare's Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals Mark Robinson. "Emergency departments across the...
Car goes into retention pond near Silver Lake in Everett after driver suffers medical emergency
A car was sent into a retention pond near Silver Lake in Everett after its driver suffered a medical emergency, the Everett Police Department announced. According to police, multiple callers reported seeing a white SUV leaving the road and going into the pond just before 5 p.m. Police said it...
Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for...
myeverettnews.com
Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett
Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
Rat infestation at low-income apartment complex in Everett leaves tenants feeling 'lower than dirt'
EVERETT, Wash. — Ratholes pock the ground and flies cover the outside John-Wessley Biggs' apartment building. "It's horrible," he says. "I feel lower than dirt." Biggs and his family were homeless before moving to the Family Tree low-income apartments 18 months ago. The problems started in May when an...
Elections officials begin hand recount in Kitsap County sheriff election
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A voter-funded recount is underway in the Kitsap County sheriff’s race. Incumbent Sheriff John Gese overwhelmingly defeated challenger Rick Kuss in the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. The backers of the recount do not expect their effort to overturn the initial results, the...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
everettpost.com
Lynnwood High School Closed Today
Lynnwood High School is closed today – December 9th – thanks to no heat in the building. Crews are working on the issue, but will not have it resolved in time. School is planned to resume at Lynnwood High School on Monday, December 12th. North Sound Meteorologist Ted...
Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms. The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear...
Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
Investigation finds multiple 'likely' instances of racist slurs toward Lakes High students
STANWOOD, Wash. — An investigation by the Stanwood-Camano School District has found two "likely" instances of racist slurs being used toward Lakes High School students during a November football game by Camano High School students. Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County
The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County. 16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.
Criminal trial of Pierce County sheriff continues Tuesday as judge hears motions
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey J. Jahns ruled that the state could reopen its case on Tuesday, but reserved his ruling on the defense's motions to dismiss two charges against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. On Monday, prosecutors and Troyer's defense lawyers rested in...
Marysville Community Food Bank's wish list is growing
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Community Food Bank is hoping for a little holiday magic this weekend as they prepare to kick off their annual “Holiday Toy Store.”. Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said feeding the community is what they’ve been doing since 1974. “This time of the...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Kitsap County citizens fund ballot recount in lopsided sheriff's race
KITSAP, Wash. — A citizens group in Kitsap County has paid $31,060 in cash to fund a ballot recount in a lopsided race in which a Republican sheriff’s candidate lost the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. Kitsap County Auditor Paul Andrews said his team will begin hand-counting...
KATU.com
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Everett man shoveling snow along SR 99 in custody
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide after he allegedly struck a man who was shoveling snow along State Route 99 in Everett and fled the scene on Dec. 3. The Washington State Patrol said the man was booked into Snohomish County...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 2