Port Angeles, WA

My Clallam County

Portland Loos are set to open in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles is pleased to announce the installation of three Portland Loo restroom facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The facilities will officially open on Monday, December 12th, and will provide residents and visitors with accessible public restrooms that remain open beyond standard operating hours.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KING 5

MultiCare building new neighborhood emergency room in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — MultiCare is building a new emergency room in Bremerton slated to open in 2024. The new facility will fill a "critical need" for more emergency medical services in Kitsap County, according to President of MultiCare's Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals Mark Robinson. "Emergency departments across the...
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for...
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett

Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
EVERETT, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
everettpost.com

Lynnwood High School Closed Today

Lynnwood High School is closed today – December 9th – thanks to no heat in the building. Crews are working on the issue, but will not have it resolved in time. School is planned to resume at Lynnwood High School on Monday, December 12th. North Sound Meteorologist Ted...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby

EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Marysville Community Food Bank's wish list is growing

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Community Food Bank is hoping for a little holiday magic this weekend as they prepare to kick off their annual “Holiday Toy Store.”. Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said feeding the community is what they’ve been doing since 1974. “This time of the...
MARYSVILLE, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

KING 5

