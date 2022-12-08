ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. and Doris’s family held a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Elderly woman drives car into Mishawaka pond

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after driving her car into a Mishawaka pond. It happened around midnight on Edison Lakes Parkway, just south of Day Road. The woman is expected to be okay. Police say she was taken to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police investigating uptick in Kia vehicle thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating another uptick in thefts of Kia vehicles that officials say is likely motivated by posts continuing to circulate on social media. Back in late July, police issued a crime alert/PSA about Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested after Allegedly Failing to Stop for Traffic Stop

A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
max983.net

Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth

The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Lakeville man dies in crash

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Lakeville man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Sunday morning. County police say they were called out to the 65-thousand block of State Road 931 north of Lakeville shortly after 7:30 on a report of a pickup crashing head-on into a tree.
LAKEVILLE, IN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN

Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
MISHAWAKA, IN

