WNDU
Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. and Doris’s family held a press...
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
22 WSBT
Elderly woman drives car into Mishawaka pond
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after driving her car into a Mishawaka pond. It happened around midnight on Edison Lakes Parkway, just south of Day Road. The woman is expected to be okay. Police say she was taken to...
abc57.com
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart police officer sentenced to prison in connection to suspect’s beating
A former Elkhart police officer will start the year serving a 15 month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting. The case stems from the beating of a handcuffed suspect back in 2018. The beating was caught on video. Cory Newland was placed on unpaid leave in 2019.
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
WNDU
South Bend Police investigating uptick in Kia vehicle thefts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating another uptick in thefts of Kia vehicles that officials say is likely motivated by posts continuing to circulate on social media. Back in late July, police issued a crime alert/PSA about Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted in...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested after Allegedly Failing to Stop for Traffic Stop
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.
WNDU
Man’s BAC found to be over two times legal limit after leading police on brief pursuit in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing multiple charges after police in Marshall County say his blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be more than two times the legal limit after he led them on a brief pursuit early Sunday morning. At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers say a...
WNDU
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
max983.net
Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth
The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
WNDU
Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department. Over 100 kids and their families came out for Monday’s event. “They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
WNDU
Lakeville man dies in crash
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Lakeville man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Sunday morning. County police say they were called out to the 65-thousand block of State Road 931 north of Lakeville shortly after 7:30 on a report of a pickup crashing head-on into a tree.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
