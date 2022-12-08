Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation. According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
WDAM-TV
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a Jones County shooting suspect ended overnight Sunday after several agencies assisted in the suspect’s arrest. Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting of William Parker in Jones County on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every few months, the City of Laurel gives a civil service exam to potential new police officers and firefighters. The test is the first step in determining if you’re fit for a career in these two fields. “It really is just a general aptitude test,”...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
WDAM-TV
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
WDAM-TV
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: overnight fire destroys former skating rink
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has opened an official investigation into a overnight fire that destroyed the former Robinson’s Skating Rink located at 387 Orange Drive in the Glade Community. The investigation is being led by Jones County Fire Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter who has also reached out...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg, Laurel both hoping to boost shopping through rail connection
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
WDAM-TV
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families waited outside the Sigler Center Saturday for an opportunity to experience the “Giving While Living” toy drive. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Grand larceny cases rising during holidays
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg Christmas window competition underway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is continuing to get into the Christmas spirit, and one path became clear: decorating windows. 12 downtown businesses have decorated their windows with paint, Christmas villages, lights and different holiday decor. The event will last until Dec. 31, and Downtown Hattiesburg encourages everyone...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man accused of 4 counts of animal cruelty
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a search warrant was served this week. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, two different police divisions were involved...
