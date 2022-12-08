ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.

