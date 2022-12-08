ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School unveiled its new engineering and construction center on Monday!. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center!. “More than anything we just saw a crucial need for a new space,” said Seth Molnar, Principal. “We had more and more kids wanting to be apart of the program. To support those kids and those learning opportunities the only natural step was to have a new building. So we were fortunate that all thigns came together and we can offer this learning space to our children.”

ELKHART, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO