Goshen, IN

‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!. After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!. A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations. “We’re excited to finally bring this holiday...
MICHIANA, MI
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
NILES, MI
Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
MICHIANA, MI
Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Over 1 million lights on display at Fernwood Botanical Garden

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Fernwood Botanical Garden has over 1 million LED lights on display this year. The light display is back for the second year in a row after returning from a 13-year hiatus last year. Families can enjoy a stroll through Fernwood’s property with different themes and...
BUCHANAN, MI
New gourmet pastry shop opens in downtown Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new macaron shop in downtown Elkhart. The store, Le Macaron French Pastries, is now open at 503 S. Main St. in Elkhart. The franchise has nearly 70 locations across the country, with plans to put stores in Fishers and Carmel, according to their website.
ELKHART, IN
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week for sewer work!. The restrictions start on Monday on Manor Drive from Lincolnway East to Manchester Drive. There will also be some in place on Manchester Drive, between Manor Drive and House 122.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fire officials give holiday safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is almost here, and first responders are reminding us to look out for common dangers this holiday season. If you have a real Christmas tree, it’s important to make sure it’s watered regularly. Check your lights and cords before putting them on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School unveiled its new engineering and construction center on Monday!. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center!. “More than anything we just saw a crucial need for a new space,” said Seth Molnar, Principal. “We had more and more kids wanting to be apart of the program. To support those kids and those learning opportunities the only natural step was to have a new building. So we were fortunate that all thigns came together and we can offer this learning space to our children.”
ELKHART, IN

