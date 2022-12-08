Read full article on original website
WNDU
‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!. After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!. A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations. “We’re excited to finally bring this holiday...
WNDU
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
WNDU
Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
WNDU
Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department. Over 100 kids and their families came out for Monday’s event. “They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16...
WNDU
Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
WNDU
Over 1 million lights on display at Fernwood Botanical Garden
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Fernwood Botanical Garden has over 1 million LED lights on display this year. The light display is back for the second year in a row after returning from a 13-year hiatus last year. Families can enjoy a stroll through Fernwood’s property with different themes and...
WNDU
New gourmet pastry shop opens in downtown Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new macaron shop in downtown Elkhart. The store, Le Macaron French Pastries, is now open at 503 S. Main St. in Elkhart. The franchise has nearly 70 locations across the country, with plans to put stores in Fishers and Carmel, according to their website.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week for sewer work!. The restrictions start on Monday on Manor Drive from Lincolnway East to Manchester Drive. There will also be some in place on Manchester Drive, between Manor Drive and House 122.
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
WNDU
Fire officials give holiday safety reminders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is almost here, and first responders are reminding us to look out for common dangers this holiday season. If you have a real Christmas tree, it’s important to make sure it’s watered regularly. Check your lights and cords before putting them on...
WNDU
PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
WNDU
Mishawaka’s Main and Third street intersection closed beginning Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We have an important traffic alert to bring you as you plan for your commute Monday morning. The intersection of South Main and Third streets in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a-m Monday. The closure is so crews can locate utilities. If...
WNDU
Workshop on underage alcohol, substance abuse to be held Tuesday night in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation and the 525 Foundation are hosting the final workshop of a month-long series of workshops on Tuesday night to educate parents about alcohol and substance abuse. Organizers hope parents and students will talk openly and freely about these issues...
WNDU
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
WNDU
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School unveiled its new engineering and construction center on Monday!. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center!. “More than anything we just saw a crucial need for a new space,” said Seth Molnar, Principal. “We had more and more kids wanting to be apart of the program. To support those kids and those learning opportunities the only natural step was to have a new building. So we were fortunate that all thigns came together and we can offer this learning space to our children.”
WNDU
Wreaths delivered to Fairview Cemetery ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers are preparing to lay thousands of holiday wreaths on the gravesites of fallen service men and women this upcoming weekend in Mishawaka. Wreaths Across America is a national program that will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 17. On Tuesday morning, 2,664 wreaths were delivered by...
WNDU
Lifeline Youth Ministries helping families in need with discount Christmas store
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lifeline Youth Ministries is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store. Over $30,000 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area. Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to...
