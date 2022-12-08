ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Bird flu found in snow geese, suspected in turkey flock

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in western...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Weekly COVID numbers show good and bad signs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was another mixed bag of results in the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday, as deaths, the positivity rate and overall hospitalizations rose, while new cases and ICU usage saw decreases. State public health officials say there were...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director. Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law...
KANSAS STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Effectively engaging LGBTQ+ community with the gospel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Ricky Chelette, the executive director of Living Hope Ministries, said today’s culture of sexuality and gender confusion is having a huge impact on the church. “Whenever we are looking at compromising God’s truth for man’s inclinations you’re going to end up with problems,” he...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy