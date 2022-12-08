Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long Say Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes are Dead
Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw crushed the Bills' Super Bowl hopes on the FOX pregame show following the latest Von Miller injury news. The post Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long Say Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes are Dead appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
NBC Sports
Bills bring Cole Beasley back
Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo. Beasley, the wide receiver who said in October that he was retiring, is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Bills released Beasley in March and he was out of the NFL for the entire offseason...
NBC Sports
Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game
There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history. For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league records for both the regular season and playoffs. But aside from the stats, awards and accomplishments on his Hall...
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win
After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
49ers offer Deebo Samuel injury update
San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel suffered a worrying injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, the 49ers said Samuel had likely avoided a worst-case scenario, though he will certainly be sidelined. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial belief is that Samuel suffered...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
NBC Sports
Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury
Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
Dowell Loggains joins South Carolina as offensive coordinator
South Carolina hired longtime NFL assistant coach Dowell Loggains, 42, as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tuesday, after he spent the past two seasons directing tight ends with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground. He was carted off the field as players...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones: No frustration, Matt Patricia called a great game
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones aired some complaints about the offense during a Week 13 loss to the Bills and there were several moments where he appeared to be frustrated during Monday night’s win in Arizona. ESPN cameras caught Jones cursing in the general direction of the team’s sideline a...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Eagles (12-1; last week No. 1): Good news, they clinched a playoff berth. Better news, they don’t care. 2. Bills (10-3; No. 3): TuAnon wants none of the Bills in Buffalo in December. 3. Cowboys (10-3; No. 2): They can spin it all they want; it was embarrassing...
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
