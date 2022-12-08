Read full article on original website
Moscow wanted Russian colonel jailed on murder charges released for Paul Whelan: report
Russia reportedly asked U.S. authorities to help free a Russian spy imprisoned for murder in Germany in exchange for releasing wrongfully detained ex-Marine Paul Whelan. American officials told CNN on Friday that they shared multiple other options for the trade but that the Kremlin would only consider former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a…
Biden officials meet with Paul Whelan's family to discuss efforts to secure his release from Russia
Biden administration officials met with family members of U.S. businessman and former Marine Paul Whelan on Monday to discuss their strategy to secure his release from Russia, the State Department said. A State Department spokesperson said U.S. efforts to bring Whelan home continue. The the official declined to detail the...
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
President Joe Biden had already personally informed Cherelle Griner that her wife was being released from Russian detention when aides arrived with more news: Brittney Griner was now securely out of Russia -- and on the telephone.
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive
Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Blinken says U.S. still "actively engaged" with Russia over potential prisoner swap
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States is "actively engaged" with Russia over a possible prisoner swap to free Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who are in Russian custody. "The proof will be in the pudding," Blinken said in an interview with...
Trump turned down Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout prisoner swap years ago, John Bolton says
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed that Donald Trump turned down the chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal which freed Brittney Griner but left the US marine in Russian custody.Mr Bolton, who was the national security adviser under Mr Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS that the Trump administration had the opportunity to trade Mr Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2018.“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then and it wasn’t made,...
White House 'deeply concerned' about Paul Whelan because family isn't hearing from him
The Biden administration is “deeply concerned” about Paul Whelan, an American considered to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, because he hasn’t communicated with his family as scheduled.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Saudi prince made personal mediation efforts for Griner release, says foreign minister
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended "personal mediation efforts" to facilitate the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russia-U.S. prisoner swap, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Thursday.
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration.
‘Putin outplayed Biden’ on Brittney Griner swap for 'Merchant of Death,' former Kremlin aide says
A former close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said President Joe Biden got 'outplayed' in the Brittney Griner prisoner swap.
Brother of Russia detainee Paul Whelan calls on US to be 'more assertive' after Griner trade
The brother of U.S citizen Paul Whelan, currently being imprisoned in Russia, spoke out following the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade earlier Thursday
'I don’t understand why I’m still here.' Paul Whelan speaks from Russia
It’s been nearly 4 years since Paul Whelan was last his home in Novi. With the news that another American has been released from Russia, he says he’s disappointed with the Biden administration.
The Biden administration wants more than $3 billion to prep for a possible migrant surge at the border after Covid ban ends
As the Biden administration braces for the record number of migrants crossing the southern border daily to rise still more when Covid restrictions end this month, the Department of Homeland Security wants more than $3 billion from Congress to fight the surge, money Republicans may not be willing to approve.
Trump files defamation suit against members of Pulitzer Prize Board for defending 'debunked' Russiagate honors
Former President Trump filed a defamation lawsuit on Tuesday the Pulitzer Prize Board over the 2018 National Reporting awarded to The New York Times and Washington Post.
U.S. Government Told Spy to Stay Home From British Teen Death Trial
Former U.S. spy Anne Sacoolas will not attend her sentencing hearing in the wrongful death of teenager Harry Dunn in London on Thursday because the U.S. government advised her to stay at home. Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing the teen’s death in an October hearing.Dunn’s parents, who had been told she would attend in person, lashed out at the U.S. government for “interfering” with British justice, according to their family spokesperson, Radd Seiger. “Harry’s family are victims of a serious crime and they have been kept in the dark completely about what is to come at Thursday’s hearing since Mrs....
Inside ‘secret’ cage-like facilities used by border forces to detain asylum seekers before ‘illegal’ deportation
Footage captured by members of Lighthouse Reports shows a cage-like structure in which asylum seekers in Bulgaria were secretly detained, before being illegally deported by European border agencies.The distressing video shows refugees in the small structure near Stredets, a Bulgarian town nearly 40km from the Turkish border.Lighthouse Reports claims to have witness testimony from refugees saying they were denied food and water and captured footage showing vehicles stationed metres from the “cage” branded with Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) logos.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
