The Hill

Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Washington Examiner

Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive

Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

Trump turned down Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout prisoner swap years ago, John Bolton says

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed that Donald Trump turned down the chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal which freed Brittney Griner but left the US marine in Russian custody.Mr Bolton, who was the national security adviser under Mr Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS that the Trump administration had the opportunity to trade Mr Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2018.“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then and it wasn’t made,...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Government Told Spy to Stay Home From British Teen Death Trial

Former U.S. spy Anne Sacoolas will not attend her sentencing hearing in the wrongful death of teenager Harry Dunn in London on Thursday because the U.S. government advised her to stay at home. Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing the teen’s death in an October hearing.Dunn’s parents, who had been told she would attend in person, lashed out at the U.S. government for “interfering” with British justice, according to their family spokesperson, Radd Seiger. “Harry’s family are victims of a serious crime and they have been kept in the dark completely about what is to come at Thursday’s hearing since Mrs....
The Independent

Inside ‘secret’ cage-like facilities used by border forces to detain asylum seekers before ‘illegal’ deportation

Footage captured by members of Lighthouse Reports shows a cage-like structure in which asylum seekers in Bulgaria were secretly detained, before being illegally deported by European border agencies.The distressing video shows refugees in the small structure near Stredets, a Bulgarian town nearly 40km from the Turkish border.Lighthouse Reports claims to have witness testimony from refugees saying they were denied food and water and captured footage showing vehicles stationed metres from the “cage” branded with Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) logos.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
