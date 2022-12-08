ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Parkside names Students of the Month

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206Jkr_0jcGezrR00
Parkside Elementary School has announced its list of students who earned Student of the Month honors for November. Pictured, from left, are: Charlotte McCall, kindergarten; Danielle Turner, first grade; Arabella Swistara, second grade; Henry Maduabuchi, third grade; Creedence Painter, fourth grade; and Briar Colvin, fifth grade. Students were presented with a certificate, pencil, water bottle and a certificate for a free treat.

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
779
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy