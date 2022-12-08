Parkside names Students of the Month

Related
Parkside students compete in Brain Games
Parkside Elementary School students recently participated in Brain Games at Central Christian Church.
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
A White middle school teacher in Texas is no longer employed after telling his students his race "is the superior one."
BGS second grade students honor veterans
Second grade students at Bridgeport Grade School held a program on Nov. 10 that honored all veterans for Veteran’s Day.
LHS inducts 16 into National Honor Society
Lawrenceville High School held an induction ceremony on Nov. 14 where 16 students were inducted into the National Honor Society.
Granite school district votes to close down three schools
Granite School District Spokesperson Ben Horsley said the student population is diminishing, the district losing around 8,000 students in the last decade and 1,200 in the past year alone.
Metro Schools looking for safety ambassadors for elementary schools
Leaders with Metro Schools are looking for safety ambassadors for elementary schools. If you're hired, you'll help out with safety drills and respond to safety concerns inside the schools.
Unit 20 looks to increase health services to students, staff
The Community Unit School District #20 Board of Education met in regular session on Nov. 16 in the library at Lawrenceville High School where the board was updated on plans from the Lawrence County Health Department that would offer increased health services to the students and staff in the district.
New Hebron students perform
Last week students at New Hebron Christian School performed in a Christmas program.
New Hebron announces first trimester honor roll
New Hebron Christian School has announced its list of students who earned honors during the first trimester of the 2022-23 school year.
Unit 10 board reviews curriculum updates, approves maintenance projects
The Red Hill Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education met in regular session on Nov. 17 where the board approved bids for the HVAC repairs at Bridgeport Grade School as well as the door project at Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
