Dylan Edwards, nation's No. 10 running back, decommits from Notre Dame following offer from Colorado, Deion Sanders

Derby (Kansas) four-star running back Dylan Edwards is back on the market.

And it may just be that the Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders are poised to pounce.

On Thursday, the blazing-fast 5-foot-9, 165-pound ball-carrier announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

That decision comes following Edwards' announcement of a scholarship offer from Colorado, but Edwards has previously expressed interest in Kansas State, Oklahoma and others.

“First off I want to thank God for leading me towards the right direction and giving me the knowledge and understanding to make decisions for myself,” he wrote. “I am grateful for the Notre Dame coaching staff for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to play at such a prestigious university. I want to give a huge thanks to Coach Deland for believing in my talents and being a good mentor to me through this process. I have nothing but respect for Notre Dame and I wish them the best. But I will be DE-COMMITTING and signing elsewhere December 21st.”

Edwards is rated the nation's No. 192 overall prospect and No. 10 running back.

In three seasons as the primary starter at Derby, the big-time playmaker accumulated 6,336 yards and 95 touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry and eclipsing the 100-yard mark in 23 of his final 24 contents.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about the Under Armour All-American Game selection:

"Very productive high school back who is dangerous in multiple phases of the game and can score from anywhere on the field. Has excellent acceleration and good top-end speed. One of his best qualities is the ability to change direction or elude a tackler without needing to throttle down. Is not a big back and is not likely to run through many tacklers in college, but is very slippery and hard to land a clean hits on for tacklers. Shows the ability to line up outside the backfield and run routes and catch the ball and can certainly be a pass-catching threat from the backfield as well. Can also be a return man -- both kicks and punts and be a threat there. Any offense and special teams unit can use a dynamic player like him regardless of offensive scheme. Will be a guy who offensive coordinators will find ways to get touches to even if it is not all coming from a traditional tailback setting."

The news is doubling bad for Notre Dame, as Lake Stevens (Washington) four-star pledge Jayden Limar is also weighing his options and is considering a late visit to Oregon.

