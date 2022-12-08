Read full article on original website
timesvirginian.com
Experience Appomattox Christmas festivities held
The Appomattox Tourism Committee’s (Experience Appomattox) Christmas parade was more than just a parade; it was a community event. “The Experience Appomattox mission is to promote tourism in the Appomattox and surrounding area, and this is one way we can do it,” stated Experience Appomattox President Don Jones.
timesvirginian.com
Windows on Main decoration winners announced Friday
The Appomattox Tourism Committee (aka “Experience Appomattox”) added a new event this year to their Experience the Holiday in Appomattox festivities called “Windows on Main.”. All merchants on Main and Church Streets and Confederate Boulevard were asked to decorate their windows in a holiday theme of their...
timesvirginian.com
As the Page Turns
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at your local library! We are decorated and feeling full of the holiday spirit with our many outreach programs that are so generously supported by our patrons. You can pick an ornament from the “Elves for the Elders” tree and help a senior citizen with their holiday wish list.
NBC 29 News
Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
NBC12
Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week
"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia
The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns featuring parade of boats with holiday lights
The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, to bring on more holiday cheer!
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Petersburg’s Walnut Hill neighborhood gets ‘historic district’ status
The Walnut Hill neighborhood in the heart of Petersburg is close to the center of the city, has now achieved the status of a historic district.
timesvirginian.com
Letter to the Editor - Tom Adams
Mr. Stephen Drummond brought up a good point in his “Letter to the Editor” last week concerning hunting with dogs and the disrespect of some of these hunters. I want to clarify that I am not anti-hunting nor anti-hunting with dogs; I just cringe every year during hunting season because my property gets violated by disrespectful hunters. Most of these hunters that come around are not from Appomattox, but rather the surrounding counties that don’t allow hunting with dogs or have been hunted out.
Explore the best decorated houses in Chesterfield County with this digital map
We are well into the holiday season, and many homes are lit up and decorated for the occasion. Now, you can make sure you're not missing out on the best light displays in Chesterfield County with an online map.
Washington Examiner
Bistro bigotry in Richmond
The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
NBC12
Forecast: Chilly through next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly weather pattern is locked in for much of the next week. Saturday Night: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Sunday: A slight chance for a morning shower. Cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%) Monday:...
Surprising Virginia man who has grown beard for a good cause
For nearly the past five years, Brian Thompson has been growing out his beard, that he named “Petunia,” in order to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
He drove 8 hours to watch Confederate statue come down
"Now we can turn the page and focus on lifting more people up, becoming more inclusive, and creating a place where everyone belongs," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.
Henrico, New Kent officers taking 100 kids on shopping spree is 'sheer joy'
Officers came together to make sure some children have what they need for the holidays at the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police's annual Cops and Kids Christmas Program.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
NBC12
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
