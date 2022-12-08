ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota men's basketball head coach Eric Peterson injured in fall at home

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
South Dakota men's basketball first-year head coach Eric Peterson "suffered multiple injuries" Wednesday night as the result of a fall while preparing his home for the Holidays, USD Athletics announced in a release.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, the release noted, but Peterson will not coach South Dakota men's basketball's Saturday home game against UC Irvine. Peterson is in Sioux Falls being monitored by doctors during his recovery. There, the determination will be made as to when he could return to coaching.

Peterson was off to a 5-5 start in his first year as the Coyotes head coach. The head-coaching job at South Dakota is the first Division-I head coaching job of his career. Peterson spent several years with the Coyotes as an assistant under former head coach Craig Smith.

He followed Smith to Utah State and Utah in assistant-coaching roles before taking the job at USD.Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

