DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
Suggestions For Missoula’s Uplifting End Of Year Giving
The end of the year is coming soon. This is a great opportunity to take a look at local organizations that can use your help. Missoula has so many great organizations that are here to help our friends and neighbors. The need is growing. We work with a lot of...
Give The Gift of A Smile. Nominate Someone To Win Free Braces Now
Do you or someone you know need new braces and an improved smile this holiday season? You're in luck. A generous orthodontic office in Missoula is giving a set away for free. I don't think there is anyone that necessarily wants to have braces, but alas, they are a necessity. I was lucky to not need them growing up. A few of my siblings weren't so lucky, however. Even with all the discomfort, check-ups, adjustments, and maintenance, the payoff was more than worth it when they got them off and were able to show off a new smile with a huge boost in confidence.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages
Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Will Temporarily Close One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Transportation has released an update on the Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge that will temporarily require the closure of one lane and moving other traffic to the Madison Street Bridge. KGVO News spoke to Matt Straub, Engineer and Project Manager for the...
Daines Praises Firefighters for Heroism, Continues to Work on Pay Raise
Montana Senator Steve Daines hopes a joint resolution of Congress shows the nation's appreciation of wildland firefighters at the end of another hectic season. But he also says it shows the determination to address the issue of firefighters being underpaid, which he hopes will be addressed with new legislation. The...
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
Montana Gas Prices Continue to Plunge: Are You Happy Now?
6-months ago, you'd blink and miss Montana gas prices jumping 10-to-20 cents per day. Now, prices are dropping by the same amount a year's end. It's a scenario all drivers will welcome, especially if you're trying to fuel that large truck. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com shows Montana gas prices...
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
Montana Lacks This Because Of Where We Live. Not Cool, Nature.
Montanans suffer depression at a much higher rate than most states. We even have the most depressed city in America, but it might not be because of where we live, but where we actually live. Yes, you read that right. I had my annual checkup with my doctor the other...
Pilots Play Santa’s Elves With ‘Red Sleighs Over Montana’ Event
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A group of private pilots will be taking off on December 19 to bring special gifts to Montana children as part of the annual ‘Red Sleighs over Montana’ event. Bryan Douglass, one of the pilots of the Miss Montana aircraft that took part...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Missoula Metal: Rocking Out in the Holiday Season
I love this time of year, and pretty much everything about it. I don't even know what tinsel is, but I love it. There's also the snow, the candy canes, the lights— speaking of which, here's some of Western Montana's light displays. Then there's what made the Grinch want to steal Christmas, the music and the caroling.
A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues
Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
We Aren’t Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall
Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
