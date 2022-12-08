ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
MISSOULA, MT
Give The Gift of A Smile. Nominate Someone To Win Free Braces Now

Do you or someone you know need new braces and an improved smile this holiday season? You're in luck. A generous orthodontic office in Missoula is giving a set away for free. I don't think there is anyone that necessarily wants to have braces, but alas, they are a necessity. I was lucky to not need them growing up. A few of my siblings weren't so lucky, however. Even with all the discomfort, check-ups, adjustments, and maintenance, the payoff was more than worth it when they got them off and were able to show off a new smile with a huge boost in confidence.
MISSOULA, MT
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages

Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
MONTANA STATE
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
MISSOULA, MT
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable

An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
MISSOULA, MT
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Metal: Rocking Out in the Holiday Season

I love this time of year, and pretty much everything about it. I don't even know what tinsel is, but I love it. There's also the snow, the candy canes, the lights— speaking of which, here's some of Western Montana's light displays. Then there's what made the Grinch want to steal Christmas, the music and the caroling.
MISSOULA, MT
A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues

Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
MISSOULA, MT
We Aren’t Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall

Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

