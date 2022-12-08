ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 2 Indianapolis-area restaurants among OpenTable's top 100 in the nation

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

Two Indianapolis area restaurants – one synonymous with downtown Indianapolis fine dining, and the other a fantastical pastry mecca fit for Disney – have been named among the favorite restaurants in the nation .

St. Elmo Steak House and The Cake Bake Shop in Carmel made OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America list for 2022.

The restaurant reservation platform analyzed more than 13 million reviews from users to determine the top 100 restaurants. Reviews were collected between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.

The Cake Bake Shop

A French-inspired bakery and restaurant known for its French macarons, handmade cakes, cookies, dessert bars and opulent Swarovski chandelier displays, The Cake Bake Shop opened at Carmel City Center in 2019.

Its first location opened in 2014 in Broad Ripple. A third shop will launch at Disney World in Florida next year.

St. Elmo Steak House

Meanwhile, it seems the 120-year-old St. Elmo Steak House , famous for its huge steaks, shrimp cocktails and Elmo Cola, has always enjoyed the national spotlight.

The 127 S. Illinois St. institution has drawn celebs and features on episodes of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” The Food Network and the Travel Channel.

Steak, ramen and igloos: December's must-try Indianapolis restaurants

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: These 2 Indianapolis-area restaurants among OpenTable's top 100 in the nation

