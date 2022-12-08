Michael Tolan Jr. and Eric Gonzales-Del Real ID'd as teens killed in Topeka crash

Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz announced Thursday the department had identified Topekans Michael Tolan Jr., 16, and Eric Gonzales-Del Real , 18, as the two people who died after their car plunged off a bridge Sunday onto westbound Interstate 70, which had coincidentally been closed for a pavement patching project.

Officers were called about 2:30 p.m. to the crash scene, said Topeka police officer Mike Hren.

A car containing the two was involved in a collision with a semi-trailer on S.E. 6th Avenue, then went off a bridge on its south side and landed below on westbound I-70.

One occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, Hren said. The second occupied died Monday, said police Lt. Kerry Connell.

Gonzales-Del Real was a 2022 Highland Park High School graduate while Tolan Jr. was a current student in Topeka USD 501, district Superintendent Tiffany Anderson confirmed earlier this week .

Authorities were continuing to investigate circumstances of the crash and haven't said which youth was driving.

