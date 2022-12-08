ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection to substation attacks

By Emily Mikkelsen, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orod5_0jcGdzpE00

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Moore County have obtained multiple search warrants in connection to the attacks on Duke Energy substations over the weekend.

Deputies say the warrants are under seal due to sensitive information and are part of the ongoing investigation by multiple agencies to find the suspects accused of firing at the substations and knocking out power.

Governor Roy Cooper announces $75,000 for information on Moore County substation attacks

Tens of thousands of Moore County residents were without power for four days.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, around 7 p.m., a person or multiple people attacked Duke Energy utility substations in Moore County by shooting at them, damaging the utility grid and leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

State and federal law enforcement officials are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” Cooper said. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this, and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkMKp_0jcGdzpE00
FBI releases poster seeking information for Moore County attack (FBI)
‘The power is out in Moore County and I know why’; Uncertainty spreads on social media after Moore County attack

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the MCSO at (910) 947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

2 arrested after ATV stolen from Alamance County home

UPDATE: The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports they located Thompson and she was booked into the Alamance County Detention Center Tuesday morning. ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators have charged two people after an ATV was stolen from a home in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office. On Dec. 5, deputies responded to a […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details are being released after first responders were injured while being shot at responding to a house fire in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins

ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead after Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person has died at an apartment fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters. This happened at the Branson Creek Commons apartments in Fayetteville. Officials said the fire happened in one unit and eight units are impacted by it. The identity of the victim has not been released.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Warrants issued in Moore County power grid attack

Multiple search warrants have been issued on the state level, and the FBI applied for a federal order to retrieve cell phone records to identify people in the area of the substations on Saturday. Investigators have not filed any charges and no arrests have been made at this point. Multiple...
WRAL News

FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
85K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy