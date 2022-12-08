ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS hospitals pushed to the limit with flu, COVID-19, RSV cases

By Alex Coleman
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — The Mississippi State Department of Health says flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are pushing hospitals to the limit.

With the holiday season just weeks away and as many families prepare for gatherings, the state of Mississippi is also bracing itself for flu season.

“We’ve had an early start to our influenza season. The activity has been increasing now for a number of weeks. We are still seeing very high flu activity in the state,” said Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Mid-South doctors overwhelmed with flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases

Like many other states, Mississippi is seeing a tripledemic of flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

“Certainly that can lead to increase illnesses, increase severe disease, hospitalizations and, unfortunately, increased death,” Byers said.

The state’s health system, already hard hit by two years of COVID-19, is once again seeing a strain on hospital Intensive Care Unit beds.

“We are down to 65 ICUs statewide, which is moving in the direction of what we were seeing the last two winters, and our level one and Level 2, our larger referral hospitals we are down to 27,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. “That’s 27 beds for us to use for everything and that includes trauma, stroke heart attacks, and not just flu and COVID.”

Some patients have even tried transferring to Tennessee hospitals but weren’t accepted.

“New reports of trying to put transfers that were booked for today as of noon in some of the Tennessee facilities were not accepting transfers,” Dr. Byers said.

Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’

Doctors say reducing virus severity and the need to stay out of the hospital can be done if people get their flu and booster shots.

“It’s important now to get that booster if you’re eligible. Additionally, with the flu vaccine, we know we have to get it every year in order to protect us from infections, hospitalizations, and deaths,” Byers said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says that beyond the flu shot, antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu can reduce the severity of illness and shorten the duration.

Related
WJTV 12

Face masks encouraged in Mississippi amid threat of COVID, flu, RSV

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging the public to wear face masks indoors once again due to a ‘tripledemic.’ The CDC has reported a strong concern of outbreak of cases in three main illnesses and viruses: COVID-19, the flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). According to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

The cost of the death penalty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

MSDH: Sick Patients Putting Strain on Hospitals

An early and active flu season along with an uptick in COVID-19 cases are creating stress for Mississippi’s hospitals. State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney says the availability of ICU beds is dropping, especially at the hospitals which offer advanced care. He says some patients are having to be transferred out of state. But even that’s becoming a problem, with Tennessee and Alabama now refusing to take patients from Mississippi because their hospitals are becoming swamped. Edney says Mississippians who got a COVID shot months ago may think they’re still protected but he’s urging them to get the bivalent booster if they haven’t done so already. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says it’s important to be up to date on our vaccinations to keep from spreading COVID and the flu to our families and friends during the holidays.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Flu and Covid hospitalizations are up in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s warm outside for December which is not normally the case in many states. Fluctuating temperatures have more people visiting healthcare facilities and even raising the number of hospitalizations. “With the weather changing there’s just a lot going on; you’ve got sinuses going on, you’ve got...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

MSDH warns ICU bed availability is down amid high COVID, flu activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said there has been an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases in recent weeks across the state. State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Mississippi has decreased recently. He said rural hospitals have struggling […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Get vaccinated: MSDH urges Mississippians

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It seems a lot of people are sick right now and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) agrees. The MSDH confirmed flu and Covid cases are increasing earlier than usual. They urge Mississippians to get vaccinated sooner rather than later. "The activity has been increasing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Tainted formula leads to Michigan baby’s early cancer diagnosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life. Fifteen-month-old Mariah Pearl is Jared and Mary Ritsema’s rainbow baby. After a miscarriage, the couple had given up on the idea of having a child together. Then they found out Mariah was on the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJTV 12

Commission seeks to change Mississippi voting laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter accessibility and redistricting were two of the key topics at the Hinds County Voter Commission meeting. State and county officials addressed concerns with Mississippi’s redistricting lines at a meeting on Monday, December 12 . “It’s still compact. We’re willing to count on all community agencies to challenge some of the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippians brace for threat of severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. Wednesday is a Weather Impact Day because of the threat of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WAPT

Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer

JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
