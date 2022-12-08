Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard
I'll expect to see you there every day, supporting SW Philly's renaissance. The post Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Phillymag.com
Three Winter Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly
Where to go on a winter Saturday when eating, drinking, and ogling holiday lights are your top priorities. There are lots of ways to access the holiday spirit in Philly — you could check out a decked-out bar, stroll down South 13th Street, or go to Dilworth Park. But to unlock the purest expression of winter coziness, getting out of the city is a must. Here are three afternoon itineraries for destinations within 90 minutes of Philly. These wineries, walking areas, and pubs aren’t too far from the city, but they’ll essentially transport you to a Hallmark movie set.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
billypenn.com
Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
Philly breaks ground on 1st affordable homes for purchase in new city program
Philadelphia officials broke ground Monday on a development of 25 new affordable homes for purchase, the first being built under City Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.
Phillymag.com
A Destination-Themed Nail Salon and Press-On Bar Is Now Open on the Main Line
At Ardmore's Resort Nails, book a "nailcation" — manis and pedis inspired by destinations like Dubai, Bali, and Hawaii. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Sure, a lot of people get their nails done right before...
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Overnight fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
PhillyBite
What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?
- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect sought in theft of historic brass railings at Philadelphia's City Hall
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a theft at city hall after a section of the building's historic brass railing was stolen. Authorities say a large section of the railing was taken around 6:30 a.m. Thursday by at least one person. The value of the damage is estimated to be around $20,000.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
