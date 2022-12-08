PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...

