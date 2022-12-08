Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
captimes.com
Let's Eat: La Pollera Colombiana makes feasts for families
On a recent weekday during lunch, Yineth Herrera walked inside La Pollera Colombiana, her new Colombian restaurant on Madison’s east side, with eight-month-old Alan in her arms. She stopped by each table to inquire, mostly in Spanish, about the food. Conversations were lengthy, giving the curious, big-eyed Alan —...
hotelnewsresource.com
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
nbc15.com
Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
Channel 3000
Three decades after an alcohol-induced abyss, Madison musician Michael Massey pens a clear-eyed memoir
A chance conversation backstage at the Dane County Coliseum on the night of Nov. 16, 1977, suddenly made everything seem possible for the Madison rock band Chaser and Michael Massey, its front man and lead singer. It also opened a trapdoor which eventually swallowed Massey, taking him to a dark...
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15
After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
Former owner of Waunakee Vet Clinic charged with animal abuse; allegations include kicking, hitting animals
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. Court records said a Dane County Public Health Environmental Health supervisor contacted Waunakee police in July of this year, with concerns about reports that Dr. Wesley Arnett had kicked and struck animals in his care several times at the clinic....
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers...
captimes.com
CTM's 'Christmas Carol' shines a lantern against the darkness
It’s been more than 20 years since Charlotte T. Martin and Brian Cowing were kids performing together in a production at Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM). Their latest production of "A Christmas Carol," with Martin as script adaptor and Cowing as stage director and choreographer, is something of a triumph.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
captimes.com
Letter | Develop Madison-Chicago Amtrak corridor
Dear Editor: Madison needs to get on the passenger rail map. And a corridor between Madison and Chicago should be developed. Currently, Metra's UPNW rail makes it as far as Harvard, but that rail exists as far as Janesville, and upgrading to Evansville and Madison are possible. Stations downtown and at the Dane County airport would be a start.
captimes.com
Madison business leader Amy Gannon remembered in new book
A new book tells the life story of Amy Gannon, a Madison business leader and advocate for female entrepreneurs who died in 2019 in a helicopter crash while on vacation in Hawaii. Gannon, who was 47 at her death, co-founded the nonprofit Doyenne Group in 2012 to mentor and support...
Comments / 0