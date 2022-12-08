Local hydroponics suppliers see more business as people prepare for microbusiness marijuana licenses

Read full article on original website
Missouri tracks pregnancy-related deaths with new interactive dashboard
COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched a statewide interactive dashboard last week, showing maternal mortality data. The state health department says this is the first interactive dashboard in the nation that addresses pregnancy-related deaths. According to the interactive dashboard, an average of 61...
Missouri receives $3 million in federal funding to develop broadband expansion plans
The federal government is awarding Missouri nearly $3 million to plan broadband expansion in the state and establish programs to bridge the digital equity gap, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The award is part of the Biden Administration's Internet for All initiative, which aims to deploy high-speed...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). It was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. A plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
DESE holds State Board of Education meeting Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education will hold a public session on Tuesday. Some of the items on the agenda include the consideration of personnel reports and investment transactions by the Central Bank for trust funds. The three items up for discussion include:. Data release of the...
Temperatures increase while clouds remain in place
After another average day in terms of temperatures, mid-Missouri can expect to warm to a few degrees above average in the coming days. Sunday should start to see the region climb near 50 degrees, with that threshold expected to be crossed on Monday and Tuesday. Sunday will start off with...
Forecast: A cool start to the week and tracking Tuesday rain chances
Monday morning is starting our with some fairly widespread fog across central Missouri. As temps get close, and in some cases dip below zero, you may need to scrape frost from your car this morning. Plan a little buffer of extra time to get where you need to go. Fog...
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease. The announcement on Sunday reinforced an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. Ken Hon is the scientist in charge of...
Battle advances to semis
Battle girls basketball beat McCluer South/Berkeley STEAM 96-9 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Monday in O’Fallon. Nautica Washington had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists. Maliyah Miller finished with 23 points and set a school record with seven made 3-pointers. Tayla Robinson notched 23 points and four steals.
