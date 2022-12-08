Read full article on original website
WBKO
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
wcluradio.com
Cave City parade winners announced
CAVE CITY — The Cave City Chamber of Commerce announced winners from the community’s Christmas parade held Saturday, Dec. 10.
WBKO
Tornado survivor moves back to Creekwood neighborhood after losing everything
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It has been I tell you a trying year. I lost everything,” said Latonya Webb, a Creekwood resident who lost everything in the December 2021 tornadoes. You never know how strong you are until it’s the only choice you have - a statement...
clarksvillenow.com
New crossover path on I-24 could help save lives thanks to local Traffic Safety Task Force
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There is a new crossover pathway for emergency vehicles on I-24 in Montgomery County, thanks to efforts by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Traffic Safety Task Force. In November 2022, a new crossover was completed by TDOT for emergency vehicles on I-24 at mile marker 12.6.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 5,...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
WBKO
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally. The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The group expressed discontent...
WBKO
Road closed in Barren Co. for tree removal
GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale, has announced a road closure that may affect morning and evening commutes for some drivers beginning December 12, 2022. Bristletown Road, between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, is now closed to through traffic. This is necessary due to the...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
wnky.com
Salvation Army BG Angel Tree needs you NOW, almost 200 kids not provided for
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree provides Christmas presents for families in need every year, but this season, the Bowling Green chapter severely needs your help to fill their quota. Angel Tree present drop-offs were supposed to wrap up today at Greenwood Mall, but...
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
Wendell Lynch takes stock of Hopkinsville’s shift in supporting a Black mayor
Not quite three years ago, when Wendell Lynch recited the oath of office to become Hopkinsville’s interim mayor, a few hundred family members, friends and city officials were present for the ceremony at the Memorial Building. Lynch, who was city council’s unanimous choice for interim mayor after Carter Hendricks...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown
Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
whvoradio.com
90 Entries in 90 Minutes: Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Brings Holiday Spirit
Over 90 parade entries took nearly 90 minutes to traverse the city streets for the Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade. The move Friday to push back the start of Saturday’s parade two hours due to rain proved to be a wise one as spectators packed the downtown sidewalks to get a look at the nighttime parade.
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people will agree 365 days is a long time, but perspective is everything. For many in Muhlenberg County, life since the December 10, 2021 tornado has left them with a distorted sense of time. As Bremen resident TJ Milam explains, the last year has been both the longest and shortest […]
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
