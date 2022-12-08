ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 5, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 5,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally. The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The group expressed discontent...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Road closed in Barren Co. for tree removal

GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale, has announced a road closure that may affect morning and evening commutes for some drivers beginning December 12, 2022. Bristletown Road, between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, is now closed to through traffic. This is necessary due to the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown

Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren County man sentenced for murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people will agree 365 days is a long time, but perspective is everything. For many in Muhlenberg County, life since the December 10, 2021 tornado has left them with a distorted sense of time. As Bremen resident TJ Milam explains, the last year has been both the longest and shortest […]
BREMEN, KY

