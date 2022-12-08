IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect who was sporting bright multicolor shoes.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 8 burglary at the Village Market in the 100 block of South Main Street in Loreauville.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black jeans, and the multicolored tennis shoes (possibly PUMAS) and rubber gloves, detectives said.

IPSO

The store manager confronted the suspect and described him only as a black man.

Anyone with information that can help detectives identify the suspect is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

