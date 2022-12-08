IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect who was sporting bright multicolor shoes.
The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 8 burglary at the Village Market in the 100 block of South Main Street in Loreauville.Eunice couple arrested in connection with child abuse, molestation
He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black jeans, and the multicolored tennis shoes (possibly PUMAS) and rubber gloves, detectives said.
The store manager confronted the suspect and described him only as a black man.
Anyone with information that can help detectives identify the suspect is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the the Iberia Sheriff’s App.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 3