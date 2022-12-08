ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Asbury Park Press

NJ bear hunt extended after few killed during regular season

New Jersey's black bear hunt will be extended beginning Wednesday because not enough bears were killed during last week's shortened bear season to reach harvest goals. According to the Division of Fish and Wildlife, last week's hunt, which was just four days rather than the scheduled six, saw 93 bears taken in the black bear hunting zones in northwestern part of the state. Of those, just 11 of them had special tags from this year, of a total of 184 tagged bears available for harvest.
advertisernewssouth.com

UPDATE: Bear hunt extended for 4 days

New Jersey’s black bear hunt will continue for four days this week because the target number to be harvested was not reached last week, state officials said Monday, Dec. 12. The bear hunting season will reopen a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 14 and continue through a half-hour after sunset Saturday, Dec. 17. Zone permits were available for purchase as of Monday morning.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

