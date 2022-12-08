Read full article on original website
Related
NJ bear hunt extended after few killed during regular season
New Jersey's black bear hunt will be extended beginning Wednesday because not enough bears were killed during last week's shortened bear season to reach harvest goals. According to the Division of Fish and Wildlife, last week's hunt, which was just four days rather than the scheduled six, saw 93 bears taken in the black bear hunting zones in northwestern part of the state. Of those, just 11 of them had special tags from this year, of a total of 184 tagged bears available for harvest.
advertisernewssouth.com
UPDATE: Bear hunt extended for 4 days
New Jersey’s black bear hunt will continue for four days this week because the target number to be harvested was not reached last week, state officials said Monday, Dec. 12. The bear hunting season will reopen a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 14 and continue through a half-hour after sunset Saturday, Dec. 17. Zone permits were available for purchase as of Monday morning.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
Electric vehicle charging: What drivers say N.J.’s doing right and wrong.
As a light sprinkle of rain petered out on Black Friday, I made my way into the Wawa parking lot in Cherry Hill just in time to catch Jomy Mutthathil who was making a pit stop to charge his electric vehicle. The white Tesla glistened behind the Long Islander, who...
fox29.com
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from a variety of tree that cover the 20 acre property.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
NJ officials not surprised by low number of bears killed so far in hunt
Just 21 bears had been reported to weigh stations after the first full day of New Jersey's bear hunt this week, but officials were not surprised by the low numbers, given the foggy and damp weather and the court-ordered delay in the season's start. Dave Golden, the state's assistant commissioner...
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
This New Jersey Spot Newly Crowned Best Pizza At the Jersey Shore
This is one hell of a title. Best pizza at the Jersey Shore. I’m sweating just thinking about the pressure. To carry this title, your slice has to hold up to Jersey natives and NYC day-trippers alike and believe me, if it’s not up to par you’ll know about it.
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Why people in NJ don’t go Christmas caroling door to door anymore (Opinion)
When we first bought our house in a new development in the 1980's everyone was in the same boat as us. They were young couples in their early thirties with one or two young kids. The first Christmas we were all there, a few of the families got together and went Christmas caroling on the next block.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1