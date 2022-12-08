Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Wayne Bindl
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Wayne H. “Buzzy” Bindl, age 82, of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1940, in Richland Center, WI, the son of Michael and Helen (Meise) Bindl. Buzzy was married on June 26, 1965, to the former Geraldine Ederer. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and farmed all of his life. He enjoyed playing cards, all sports but especially baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
Channel 3000
Jeffrey J Faust
MADISON – Jeffrey “Jeff” J. Faust, age 75, of Madison, was a caring and incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away suddenly on Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home after a long battle with COPD. Jeff was born on July 5, 1947, to Selma...
Channel 3000
Sandria K. Maass
MADISON – Sandria K. Maass, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Jan. 29, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Lloyd F. and Emma (Schmitz) Powers. Sandria graduated from Madison West High School in 1949 and she and...
Channel 3000
William Richard Noll
MADISON – William Richard Noll was born on May 26, 1952, in Madison. He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the ripe age of 70. Back in the day, Bill loved playing softball and volleyball, cookouts and mini weenies. He may not have grown to be a people person, but when we made him go out, he did appreciate his family time.
Channel 3000
Christine L. “Lynn” Tempest
Christine Lynn Tempest passed away at her home in Barneveld on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born in Dodgeville on February 23, 1952. Lynn is survived by her two daughters, Allison Grogan and Becky Hans; her grandchildren, Gunnar, Kaitlin, and Brooke Tempest; her great-grandson, Jaxon Thorp; her mother, Shirley Nelson; her brother, Ray Nelson; as well as many other family members and friends.
Channel 3000
Ronald H. Wonders
Ronald H. Wonders, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1939 in Darlington, Wisconsin. He was the son of Stanley and Mary (Chapman) Wonders. Ronald graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marie Brink at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin. He retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol after 24 years of service. He was a member of the Belleville Knights of Columbus, Council 6630. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his wife, children, grandchildren and his golfing pals. He was a supporter of his children and grandchildren’s athletic activities.
Channel 3000
Michael B. Greene
LODI- Michael B. Greene, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1964, in Akron, Ohio. He lived most of his life in Naperville, IL just recently moving to his long time second home on Lake Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Matthew S. Young
MADISON / MIDDLETON- it is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Matthew S. Young of Middleton inform you of his passing on Friday, December 2, 2022, from cancer. Matthew was surrounded by his family and felt their love through his three-year cancer journey. He was born on July 1, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, the loving son of Steven and Mary (Haney) Young. Matt graduated from Madison Memorial High School with the class of 1998. He continued his education at Northland College and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Geology in 2002. One of Matt’s important youth experiences was Camp Manitowish in Northern Wisconsin. The experiences there helped him grow to love the outdoors and water adventure. He became a Camp Counselor in his high school years.
Channel 3000
Beverly “Bev” J. Christenson
Beverly J. Christenson passed away on December 9, 2022, at Pines Memory Care. She was born Beverly Jean Sorenson to Hans and Ethelyn (Wing) Sorenson in Madison, WI. She graduated from East High School. She later met and married (eloped to Dubuque, IA) Farrell (Chris)Christenson. Together they worked in the marine business, first at Mendota Marine, then Russell Marina and Skipper Buds, all located on Lake Mendota. She then moved on to work at Suttle Press in Waunakee. In later years, they sub-contracted with Wisconsin River Power Company on Castle Rock Lake in Adams County to manage a marina & campground. Beverly always ran a tight ship. Her bookkeeping and organizational skills were second to none.
Channel 3000
Rohderick Culp
LODI – Rohderick “Bum” Culp, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Bum was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gordon and Jennie (Blankenheim) Culp. He married the love of his life, Alice Cepress, on Sept. 11, 1965, and began a lifelong journey of love, known as “Bum & Cookie.”
Channel 3000
Diane Rose Coons
STOUGHTON – Diane Rose Coons, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Ill., the daughter of Jessie May Underhill. Diane graduated from Pontiac High School in 1950. Diane had several career paths in her lifetime,...
Channel 3000
Roach: Silent Night
’Tis the holiday season, and the end of 2022. Democracy breathed a sigh of relief in November with a national rejection at the polls of the shamed, former president and his seditionist posse. After the votes were counted, the air was filled with concession speeches, the soft tissue of our body politic. How wonderful it was to hear them.
Channel 3000
Nathanael Luther Simonson
WAUPACA – Nathanael Luther “Nat” Simonson, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Hibbing, Minn., Nat was the second of four children to the Rev. S. Luther and Audrey Simonson. The family moved to Madison in 1971. Nat...
Channel 3000
Behind the Wheel with Harvey Briggs: 2023 Honda HR-V
MADISON, Wis. — Harvey Briggs goes behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda HR-V, the automaker’s newly redesigned subcompact crossover. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Three decades after an alcohol-induced abyss, Madison musician Michael Massey pens a clear-eyed memoir
A chance conversation backstage at the Dane County Coliseum on the night of Nov. 16, 1977, suddenly made everything seem possible for the Madison rock band Chaser and Michael Massey, its front man and lead singer. It also opened a trapdoor which eventually swallowed Massey, taking him to a dark...
Channel 3000
No. 11 Wisconsin beats Drexel 37-3 in home opener
MADISON, Wis. — Wrestling is back at the Field House. The 11th-ranked Badgers took down Drexel 37-3 Sunday afternoon in the Wisconsin Wrestling Showcase. Of the 10 wrestlers who competed, nine of them won their match. Wisconsin improves to 6-1 on the season, extending its win streak to four.
Channel 3000
Badgers land first two commitments of Fickell era
MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Luke Fickell since he took over the Wisconsin football program, from bowl prep to creating his coaching staff, figuring out which players are staying and then hitting the recruiting trail. The latter paid off Monday when he...
Channel 3000
Pitt ends road to repeat for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat officially ended for the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night as they fell in five sets to No. 6 Pittsburgh in the regional finals. The Badgers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the opening set to take an early lead over the...
Channel 3000
#4 Cuba City tops Belleville in non-conference clash
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig named third team AP All-American
MADISON, Wis. — The honors are piling up for Nick Herbig. The Badgers linebacker was named a third team AP All-American on Monday. Herbig was joined on the third team by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cincinnati tackle Dontay Corleone. The Hawaiian was one of...
Comments / 0