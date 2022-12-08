ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations

LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘We will not quit:’ Parents, NAACP demand Lubbock-Cooper school board address claims of racism

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper parents and community activists say the district has not done anything to address claims of racism or promote change since April, when parents claimed their children at Laura Bush Middle School were victims of racial slurs and mistreatment. Parents and representatives for the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP addressed the school board during the public comment section of Monday night’s meeting.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 11-17

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 11th through 17th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Project Hub City Smilez is delivering toys on Christmas morning

LUBBOCK, Texas—To kick off their 2nd annual toy drive, Project Hub City Smilez is having a car show on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Tires located at 2614 50th street. This event is free to the public and will include a car show, food, music and more. Find out more on Facebook at: Project Hub City Smilez and Car Show or Papis Pinatas and Parties.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch

LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
LUBBOCK, TX

