everythinglubbock.com
Families at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD file complaints of civil rights violations
LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and families of the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and Slaton ISD, along with the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association filed civil right complaints against the school districts. The violation claims were submitted Monday to the US Department of Education. According to Paige...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech announces its 2022 winter commencement schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced its 2022 winter commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ceremonies will be held at United Supermarkets Arena. The university said all the...
New Outlet Store Coming to Lubbock, Up To 70% Off Name Brands
Looking to shop for less? A big outlet store is coming to Lubbock just for that. It is called Ollie's Bargain Outlet and it is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. You can find things like real brands at real bargain prices. The store is an...
fox34.com
Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
fox34.com
‘We will not quit:’ Parents, NAACP demand Lubbock-Cooper school board address claims of racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper parents and community activists say the district has not done anything to address claims of racism or promote change since April, when parents claimed their children at Laura Bush Middle School were victims of racial slurs and mistreatment. Parents and representatives for the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP addressed the school board during the public comment section of Monday night’s meeting.
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 11-17
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 11th through 17th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
Three Lubbock ISD teams remain in latest TABC Girls Rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – After going 2-0 last week, Frenship fights its way back into the Class 6A top 25, checking in at No. 23 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings released Monday. The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remain the top-ranked team in Class 5A after defeating the No. 2 ranked Amarillo Friday. Lubbock-Cooper […]
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
everythinglubbock.com
Project Hub City Smilez is delivering toys on Christmas morning
LUBBOCK, Texas—To kick off their 2nd annual toy drive, Project Hub City Smilez is having a car show on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Tires located at 2614 50th street. This event is free to the public and will include a car show, food, music and more. Find out more on Facebook at: Project Hub City Smilez and Car Show or Papis Pinatas and Parties.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of 50th and University Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
“We have raised the spirituality of this community,” Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church days before getting historical marker
One of the oldest African American churches in Lubbock, Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, will receive a historical marker.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
everythinglubbock.com
Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch
LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
fox34.com
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
