Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Love Cincinnati and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Cincinnati. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Cincinnati to take part in a unique, Cincinnati-centric dating experience. Tired...
WLWT 5
Village of Elmwood Place mayor dies unexpectedly at 63
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Village of Elmwood Place is mourning the loss of its mayor, Joseph Anneken, who died unexpectedly. He was 63. Anneken was a lifelong Elmwood Place resident and served on village council for many years before being elected mayor, a role he served until his passing. His family says he was passionate about the village and its citizens.
Radio Business Report
Longtime Cincinnati Morning Man Jerry Thomas Dies
In a fictional world, “WKRP In Cincinnati” was a 5,000-watt AM that had a cast of characters, but was hardly dominant. In the real Cincinnati, Jerry Thomas dominated the ratings — not at WKRP but at WKRC-AM 550. Now, many across the Ohio market are remembering Thomas,...
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Marino Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Marino Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Questions still surround case of Nyteshia Lattimore, son Nylo as suspect returns to court
CINCINNATI — On Dec. 12, 2020, a deadly mystery began unraveling along the banks of the Ohio River. That's when a security guard found a bag with the body of Nyteisha Lattimore inside. Police said Lattimore had been stabbed to death several days before by Desean Brown, who also...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Lafeuille Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Lafeuille Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Edwards Road at Rookwood Commons
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Edwards Road at the entrance to Rookwood Commons. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries in Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries in Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at West 16th and Holman streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at West 16th and Holman streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
spectrumnews1.com
Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project
CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
Witchcraft Dooms the Ohio Statehouse, and 11 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
There were new faces everywhere in Cincinnati this week – including some odd ones.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Comments / 0