Doris D. Kanable, 84, of Richland Center died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 13, 1938, in Richland Center the daughter of Emil and Anna (Shane) Bethke. On April 30, 1960, Doris was united in marriage to Jay Kanable at the Ash Creek United Methodist Church. Doris and Jay owned and operated Walt’s Saw Center in Richland Center. She was an active member of the Peace United Methodist Church, where she volunteered at church activities, such as the Family Thrift Shop, Meals on Wheels, along with many other. Doris was involved with Friends of Animals and Ocooch Mountain Humane Society. She made a positive impact on everyone she had the pleasure of encountering. Doris and Jay enjoyed traveling, camping, and their many adventures, especially when their grandchildren were with them. Her family was everything to her.

RICHLAND CENTER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO