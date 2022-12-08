ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware of Puppy Scams, Michigan AG Warns

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
The holiday season is one of the most popular times to give cute little puppies as gifts, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning people to be on the lookout for puppy scams.

“I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy, whether they are shopping online, in store or buying from a breeder,” Nessel says. “Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers.”

Nessel says a typical scam involves someone paying for a puppy but never receiving one. In scams like these, it’s almost impossible to get your money back.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s consumer protection unit has some tips to avoid falling for these scams:

• Research the breed

• Research the breeder

• Research the advertised puppy

• Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen

• Use a credit card to make the purchase

• Retail all documents and communications from the breeder

• Consider contacting your local shelter

People who believe they may have been a victim of a puppy scam are urged to file a complaint with the consumer protection team online at www.michigan.gov/ag/consumer-protection.

