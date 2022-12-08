ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Power outage can have big impact on small businesses, says Wake Tech director of entrepreneurship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When a massive power outage plunged nearly all of Moore County into darkness for days, local businesses did their best to keep their community going. “We’ve seen a lot of examples of small businesses pitching in, ensuring that people have hot food and warm drinks, and things of that nature,” said Chris Weeks, director of entrepreneurship at Wake Tech.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property

The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC

Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy