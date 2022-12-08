Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
cbs17
200+ jobs coming to Durham County after pharma company Catalent plans $40 million expansion, Cooper says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 200 new jobs will come to Durham County during the next five years after a $40-million expansion from a pharmaceutical company, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. New Jersey-based Catalent said it is expanding its analytical development and testing business in Durham. The governor’s...
Raleigh and Durham Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro townhomes have long list of repairs for new owners
A selling point of the new townhomes was the hope for little to no repairs needed. Two homeowners called 2 Wants To Know when it wasn’t the case.
cbs17
Power outage can have big impact on small businesses, says Wake Tech director of entrepreneurship
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When a massive power outage plunged nearly all of Moore County into darkness for days, local businesses did their best to keep their community going. “We’ve seen a lot of examples of small businesses pitching in, ensuring that people have hot food and warm drinks, and things of that nature,” said Chris Weeks, director of entrepreneurship at Wake Tech.
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
cbs17
Triangle police increase patrol efforts during holiday season as crime typically spikes
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s often described as the “merriest and most wonderful time” of the year. However, police are warning shoppers to also be aware this holiday season. “Every holiday season you see it,” said Faolan Brooks, a Garner police officer. The Garner Police...
ABC11 launches interactive Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker, here's how to check your area
The Neighborhood Crime Tracker gives viewers the chance to explore what crimes are on the rise in their specific community.
cbs17
IUD TikTok videos portray painful experiences, health care distrust in Duke study
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Popular Tik Tok videos about a common form of birth control often portray painful experiences and mistrust in healthcare. That’s according to new research from Duke Health about intrauterine devices, also known as IUDs. “I’m a millennial on Tik Tok and as I was...
cbs17
Triangle company offsets holiday food insecurity for 50 Durham school students, families
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the spirit of giving back and of the holiday season, a Triangle-based company donated 50 bags of food to a Durham school on Monday. Agents and staff of West & Woodall Real Estate got together to help the students and families of Lakeview School in Durham who might experience food insecurity over the holiday break.
chapelboro.com
Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
cbs17
‘Be An Angel’ campaign to serve 400 families in southern Wake County for the holidays
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County businesswomen are collecting gifts for people in need this holiday season. It’s the second year for the “Successful Business Women” group to lead the “Be An Angel” campaign. People throughout southern Wake County have stopped by businesses to grab a tag and buy gifts for families in need.
cbs17
Raleigh students take part in ‘Hour of Code’ program, learning new ways of creativity using technology
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a mouse, a keypad and imagination, students at Leesville Elementary in Raleigh are making their own universe of creativity. In doing so, they are learning a very important skill called coding. Monday, these students joined other schools across the nation to participate in what’s...
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC
Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
