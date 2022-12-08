Read full article on original website
Tests confirm Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has torn ACL
Tests confirmed that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with Cleveland because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring but was removed from the final practice report and cleared to play.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Kyler Murray (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL, out for remainder of season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. Colt McCoy will take over Arizona's starting quarterback role after Murray suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Week 14's loss. On 111 pass attempts...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Robert Williams (knee) out again on Tuesday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams continues to work his way toward his season debut but will not be available on Tuesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Al Horford (personal) has also been ruled out.
numberfire.com
DeeJay Dallas (ankle) won't play for Seattle in Week 14
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Both Dallas and Kenneth Walker have been ruled out for ankle sprains. That will leave Travis Homer and Tony Jones as the available running backs behind Geno Smith and Co. In 12...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 15
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com
Mike White (ribs) planning to play in Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) expects to play in Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. Despite a recent trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons, New York's quarterback feels he is ready to play in Week 15. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game but, nah, I feel good," said White when asking about his status. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.” Expect White to start under center if he can practice in full with the Jets.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) practicing on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Huntley left Week 14's game with a concussion but was seen at the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media. Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice for the fourth consecutive time. Huntley still needs to clear protocols to play on Saturday, but his presence at practice on Tuesday is a good sign.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 15
It's playoff time in fantasy football. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll mostly stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) a 'limited' participant in 49ers' Monday walkthrough
The San Francisco 49ers listed quarterback Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) as a limited participant on their injury report for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy underwent an MRI for an oblique injury earlier in the day as a precaution, and it appears now that the breakout rookie signal caller is on track to suit up against the Seahawks on a short week. His status will be important to monitor over the next few days.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
