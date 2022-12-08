Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh CEO who spent $3 million business money on Hawaii vacation, Rolex pleads guilty to federal tax charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million in money from his investor-funded business on personal items including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Alton Perkins took...
cbs17
200+ jobs coming to Durham County after pharma company Catalent plans $40 million expansion, Cooper says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 200 new jobs will come to Durham County during the next five years after a $40-million expansion from a pharmaceutical company, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. New Jersey-based Catalent said it is expanding its analytical development and testing business in Durham. The governor’s...
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
'Tighten the strings': Shoplifting crisis has Target, Walmart debating whether to raise prices
"Everybody has to tighten the strings"
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
jocoreport.com
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
Raleigh and Durham Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
cbs17
‘Be An Angel’ campaign to serve 400 families in southern Wake County for the holidays
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County businesswomen are collecting gifts for people in need this holiday season. It’s the second year for the “Successful Business Women” group to lead the “Be An Angel” campaign. People throughout southern Wake County have stopped by businesses to grab a tag and buy gifts for families in need.
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Southern Pines man tossed Glock handgun while officers chased him on foot, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man has been arrested after police chased him both by car and on foot. The Southern Pines Police Department on Tuesday described the circumstances of the chase that took place two days earlier when officers attempted to stop a car for a violation but the driver did not pull over.
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
Comments / 7