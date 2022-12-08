ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

By Marsha Badger
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcRV_0jcGbtJc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG3hX_0jcGbtJc00

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


Issa Rae doesn’t play fair, and we’re okay with it. The media mogul serves up looks effortlessly red carpet looks, and The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbupn_0jcGbtJc00

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty


The Insecure actress hit the pink carpet in a SS 23 Herve Leger, fringed, floor-length gown. The pastel purple frock featured a perfectly draped mock neck with a v-neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBa9I_0jcGbtJc00

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty


She kept the accessories simple by wearing silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low, braided ponytail. Alongside Rae was her good friend and television bestie, Yvonne Orji. The two stylishly embraced each other on the pink carpet in color-coordinated ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgqjl_0jcGbtJc00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Orji wore a dark purple blazer partnered with black and pink wide-leg printed pants. The cohesive ensembles complimented each other to a tee. Whether intentional or not, the two friends ooze red carpet bestie style goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwxZ_0jcGbtJc00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


If our fate depended on Issa Rae style moments, we’d have eternal life. Her style team gets it – from head to toe. What do you think? Are you loving the actress in this gorgeous Herve Leger dress?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Talks Entering Her ‘Mogul Era’ In Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Check Out Issa Rae’s Playful Ponytail That Took Only 45-Minutes To Create!

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Margot Robbie graced the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The star was dressed in dainty wear and sky-high heels for the occasion. Robbie wore a cream-colored bodycon midi dress fitted with long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. Speaking of the skirt, the dainty style was created with a ruched detail that gave the garment movement and dynamic visuals, diversifying the often heavily replicated style. The Australian wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, the ends emphasized with loose face-framing curls. For footwear, Robbie sported a pair of black peep-toe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Canceled at HBO Max After Two Seasons

HBO Max has canceled “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” after two seasons. The reality series, which was created by Issa Rae, is the third unscripted series to get the axe at the streamer this week. First, as exclusively reported by Variety, was Elan Gale’s fan-favorite “FBoy Island” on Monday, followed by voguing competition series “Legendary” on Tuesday. Those shows ran for two and three seasons, respectively. Named after the 2012 Frank Ocean song “Sweet Life,” the series followed a friend group of Black 20-somethings through their career and personal pursuits while living in South L.A. Season 1 debuted in 2021, while Season 2...
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Variety

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” Holker continued, “To say he left a...
ALABAMA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’

Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Popculture

Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled

Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Footwear News

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reunite in Loafers & Chelsea Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell got reunited at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment— with Kenan Thompson serving as the host for the second year in a row. Thompson was sharply suited for the affair, arriving in a dark velvet tuxedo jacket, which he coordinated with white button-down shirt and blue pleated trousers. The “Saturday Night Live” star completed his look with a satin bow tie and shiny black leather loafers. Mitchell put his own spin on a sophisticated style moment for the event....
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished

Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Chrome Nails Helped Show Off Her Baby Belly on SNL

It was a very big weekend for Keke Palmer. The actor hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 4 and casually announced that she's expecting a baby all in one sweep. Palmer dropped the news in her opening monologue for the show, dressed in an oversize brown suit and button-up shirt that showed off her growing belly. Also on full display were her chrome nails, which helped accentuate the news as she cradled her stomach.
Deadline

Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. After a year’s hiatus, the three-hour telecast will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal nominations Monday on the Today show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, in a statement. “Jerrod is the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Her New Blonde Hair (And Her Abs) In A Crop Top And High-Slit Skirt At The Gotham Awards

Aubrey Plaza just flaunted not only her newly blonde tresses this week, but also her epically toned figure and chic style! While gracing the Gotham Awards red carpet in New York City, the White Lotus star, 38, rocked a sparkly, white two-piece set composed of a long sleeved crop top that bared her washboard abs, and a curve-hugging, floor-length skirt with a high slit to emphasize her sculpted legs. The Parks & Recreation alum added gold gladiator-esque sandals to complete her look as she posed for photos at the Cipriani Wall Street event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy