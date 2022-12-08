Ronald H. Wonders, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1939 in Darlington, Wisconsin. He was the son of Stanley and Mary (Chapman) Wonders. Ronald graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marie Brink at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin. He retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol after 24 years of service. He was a member of the Belleville Knights of Columbus, Council 6630. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his wife, children, grandchildren and his golfing pals. He was a supporter of his children and grandchildren’s athletic activities.

BELLEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO