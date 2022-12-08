ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

WATCH: Day 1 of News 3 Now’s 12 Days of Giving

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now is helping to make sure everyone has a happy holiday season with our 12 Days of Giving. We’re partnering with local non-profits to answer the wishes of 12 area families. Kicking off the campaign is the Romanschcenko family who fled to the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wayne Bindl

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Wayne H. “Buzzy” Bindl, age 82, of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1940, in Richland Center, WI, the son of Michael and Helen (Meise) Bindl. Buzzy was married on June 26, 1965, to the former Geraldine Ederer. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and farmed all of his life. He enjoyed playing cards, all sports but especially baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Diane Rose Coons

STOUGHTON – Diane Rose Coons, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Ill., the daughter of Jessie May Underhill. Diane graduated from Pontiac High School in 1950. Diane had several career paths in her lifetime,...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Jeffrey J Faust

MADISON – Jeffrey “Jeff” J. Faust, age 75, of Madison, was a caring and incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away suddenly on Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home after a long battle with COPD. Jeff was born on July 5, 1947, to Selma...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Nathanael Luther Simonson

WAUPACA – Nathanael Luther “Nat” Simonson, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Hibbing, Minn., Nat was the second of four children to the Rev. S. Luther and Audrey Simonson. The family moved to Madison in 1971. Nat...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ronald H. Wonders

Ronald H. Wonders, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1939 in Darlington, Wisconsin. He was the son of Stanley and Mary (Chapman) Wonders. Ronald graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marie Brink at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin. He retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol after 24 years of service. He was a member of the Belleville Knights of Columbus, Council 6630. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his wife, children, grandchildren and his golfing pals. He was a supporter of his children and grandchildren’s athletic activities.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Behind the Wheel with Harvey Briggs: 2023 Honda HR-V

MADISON, Wis. — Harvey Briggs goes behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda HR-V, the automaker’s newly redesigned subcompact crossover. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Michael B. Greene

LODI- Michael B. Greene, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1964, in Akron, Ohio. He lived most of his life in Naperville, IL just recently moving to his long time second home on Lake Wisconsin.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Channel 3000

Rohderick Culp

LODI – Rohderick “Bum” Culp, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Bum was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gordon and Jennie (Blankenheim) Culp. He married the love of his life, Alice Cepress, on Sept. 11, 1965, and began a lifelong journey of love, known as “Bum & Cookie.”
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Matthew S. Young

MADISON / MIDDLETON- it is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Matthew S. Young of Middleton inform you of his passing on Friday, December 2, 2022, from cancer. Matthew was surrounded by his family and felt their love through his three-year cancer journey. He was born on July 1, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, the loving son of Steven and Mary (Haney) Young. Matt graduated from Madison Memorial High School with the class of 1998. He continued his education at Northland College and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Geology in 2002. One of Matt’s important youth experiences was Camp Manitowish in Northern Wisconsin. The experiences there helped him grow to love the outdoors and water adventure. He became a Camp Counselor in his high school years.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

William Richard Noll

MADISON – William Richard Noll was born on May 26, 1952, in Madison. He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the ripe age of 70. Back in the day, Bill loved playing softball and volleyball, cookouts and mini weenies. He may not have grown to be a people person, but when we made him go out, he did appreciate his family time.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Beverly Ann Kalish

COTTAGE GROVE – Beverly Ann Kalish, age 75, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 20, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Redepenning) Rodefeld. Beverly was a beloved family member and friend to many. She...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Channel 3000

Roach: Silent Night

’Tis the holiday season, and the end of 2022. Democracy breathed a sigh of relief in November with a national rejection at the polls of the shamed, former president and his seditionist posse. After the votes were counted, the air was filled with concession speeches, the soft tissue of our body politic. How wonderful it was to hear them.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

No. 11 Wisconsin beats Drexel 37-3 in home opener

MADISON, Wis. — Wrestling is back at the Field House. The 11th-ranked Badgers took down Drexel 37-3 Sunday afternoon in the Wisconsin Wrestling Showcase. Of the 10 wrestlers who competed, nine of them won their match. Wisconsin improves to 6-1 on the season, extending its win streak to four.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Doris D Kanable

Doris D. Kanable, 84, of Richland Center died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 13, 1938, in Richland Center the daughter of Emil and Anna (Shane) Bethke. On April 30, 1960, Doris was united in marriage to Jay Kanable at the Ash Creek United Methodist Church. Doris and Jay owned and operated Walt’s Saw Center in Richland Center. She was an active member of the Peace United Methodist Church, where she volunteered at church activities, such as the Family Thrift Shop, Meals on Wheels, along with many other. Doris was involved with Friends of Animals and Ocooch Mountain Humane Society. She made a positive impact on everyone she had the pleasure of encountering. Doris and Jay enjoyed traveling, camping, and their many adventures, especially when their grandchildren were with them. Her family was everything to her.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers land first two commitments of Fickell era

MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Luke Fickell since he took over the Wisconsin football program, from bowl prep to creating his coaching staff, figuring out which players are staying and then hitting the recruiting trail. The latter paid off Monday when he...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig named third team AP All-American

MADISON, Wis. — The honors are piling up for Nick Herbig. The Badgers linebacker was named a third team AP All-American on Monday. Herbig was joined on the third team by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cincinnati tackle Dontay Corleone. The Hawaiian was one of...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers men’s hoops moves into AP Top 25 for first time this season

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Badgers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll, thanks in large part to a big win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 13 and undefeated when they visited the Kohl Center last week, but back-to-back losses to the Badgers and Tennessee have dropped them to No. 20.
MADISON, WI

