kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READING OF BILL AMENDING PERSONNEL MANUAL
The Boonville City Council heard the first reading of a bill to amend the personnel manual during its recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bill would would add winter break leave to the manual. The amendment to the manual would be effective January 1, 2023. The council...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE CONTRACT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a contract with PageFreezer for services related to social media during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman says PageFreezer maintains records of the city’s website, which is required under state statute. Klussman said the board approved the contract with the company.
kwos.com
Marijuana taxes could be steep
Both Jefferson City and Columbia could put a 3% recreational marijuana tax on the books. Marijuana buyers will already pay a 6% tax on the drug. Voters in both communities will have to okay the local tax.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS WATER RATES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen discussed ordinances related to water rates during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman recommended postponing any action to set water rates for Concordia customers to further discuss options at a future meeting. The board will continue discussion on Concordia water rates...
kfmo.com
Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates
(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
kmmo.com
TWO INCIDENTS OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY BEING PASSED IN SALINE COUNTY
Two incidents passing counterfeit money occurred in Saline County recently. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pyro City Fireworks Outlet in regard to two purchases being made by two individuals on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Descriptions of two unidentified subjects were reported. The money was seized by the Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE PROJECT SOUTH OF CARROLLTON COMPLETE
A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now complete. Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed the project which began August 18, 2022. During construction, temporary traffic signals were in place...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS HOLDS SECOND COMMUNITY FORUM
The Marshall Public School District held the second of three public forums at Eastwood Elementary School on Monday, December 12, 2022. The forum topics included closing and consolidating Southeast Elementary School, fifth grade trailers at Bueker Middle School, Hoot House and Tudor House as well as purchasing the Great Circle Building and an opportunity for the public to give suggestions for the districts long-range facility plan to Incite Design.
krcgtv.com
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
krcgtv.com
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
kmmo.com
JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY
A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
kmmo.com
BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SWEET SPRINGS
A boil advisory has been issued in Sweet Springs. According to a city official, the advisory is on South Walnut Street, from Marshall Street north of the dead end. The advisory was caused after a water break was repaired during the morning hours of Monday, December 12. If you have...
KOMU
Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
KOMU
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri jail escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes
Two inmates who escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri on Monday face new charges, and a third man is charged with helping in the escape.
kmmo.com
WILLIAM “BILL” MEYER
William “Bill” Meyer, age 92, of Gilliam, died Monday, December 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 16 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home, with rosary to follow at 7 p.m.
